Set in Hollywood post-MeToo, the series was co-created by its lead stars, Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani, and featured a number of A-list cameos, including the likes of Paul Rudd and Sienna Miller.

Channel 4 comedy-drama Chivalry premiered last month, with the series now available to watch as a box-set on All 4.

The first season focused on a "film producer and ‘ladies man’" and "passionate indie-darling filmmaker" who are forced to work together to salvage a big-budget film.

In the series, Solemani plays Bobbi, a feminist filmmaker who's brought on to reshoot the distasteful sex scenes in a new film produced by Cameron (Coogan) – and both are determined to despise the other.

However, the unlikely pair soon find common ground, as the series asks whether or not "romance [can] blossom – not in spite of #MeToo, but because of it".

Read on for everything you need to know about Chivalry season 2.

Will there be a second season of Chivalry?

Sarah Solemani plays Bobby and Sienna Miller plays Lark in Chivalry season 1

Channel 4 hasn't yet confirmed whether there'll be a second season of Chivalry, but we'll keep this page updated with any news or confirmation.

Chivalry season 1 premiered on Channel 4 on Thursday 21st April 2022, meaning we'd expect any second instalment to air sometime next year at the earliest.

Who could star in Chivalry season 2?

Wanda Skyes plays Jean in Chivalry season 1 Channel 4

It could well be that a second season explores another corner of Hollywood, with a new story and new cast members.

However, if Channel 4 renews Chivalry with the expectation of keeping the original Chivalry cast, we'd expect to see both Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani reprise their roles as lead characters Cameron and Bobbi, alongside other central characters including Wanda Sykes as a studio executive.

Is there a trailer for Chivalry season 2?

There's no trailer for Chivalry season 2 as it hasn't yet been formally renewed. We'll keep this page updated.

