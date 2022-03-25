The series follows two figures from the film industry, Cameron and Bobby, played by Coogan and Solemani – who are also co-creators and co-writers on the series.

Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani lead the cast in upcoming Channel 4 comedy-drama Chivalry, featuring a star-studded ensemble that includes everyone from Sienna Miller and Aisling Bea to Wanda Sykes.

According to Channel 4, Cameron is "a successful film producer and ‘ladies man’" who must detoxify his film set following #MeToo, while Bobby is a "passionate indie-darling filmmaker".

The new show "offers a fresh new look on gender politics and romance, and asks the question: can one build and sustain a successful, relevant career in Hollywood without sacrificing authenticity", according to a synopsis from the broadcaster.

The synopsis continues: "How fluid are our politics and how political are our fluids? And can romance blossom – not in spite of #MeToo, but because of it?

"Chivalry explores the truths and the myths behind these characters, their judgements of each other and their assumptions of themselves, seeking to break down and explore classic stereotypes. Chivalry grants the audience permission to laugh while asking complex questions that as a society, we often find hard to discuss."

When is Chivalry being released?

Wanda Sykes plays a studio executive in Chivalry Channel 4

No release date for Chivalry has been confirmed, but we know the series will air sometime in Spring 2022.

Chivalry cast

Aisling Bea plays intimacy co-ordinator Tatiana in Chivalry Channel 4

Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani plays lead characters Cameron and Bobby, alongside Wanda Sykes as a studio executive, and Sienna Miller as Lark, Cameron's leading lady.

Meanwhile Lolly Adefope stars as Cameron’s latest assistant Ama, Aisling Bea is an intimacy coordinator called Tatiana, and Adjani Salmon plays Bobby’s devoted husband Aston.

Is there a trailer for Chivalry?

There's no trailer for Chivalry available at the time of writing, but we'll keep this page updated with any teasers, trailers or clips.

