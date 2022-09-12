Read on for everything you need to know about a potential third season of The Capture.

Will The Capture return for season 3?

There's been no word from the BBC on The Capture's future but lead actor Holliday Grainger wants to know what's next.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said that she'd be "really interested to know where Ben would take it", adding: "It goes on such a journey from the beginning, Carey and the plot. It goes on such a massive journey throughout season 2 that where we're left, the world, I want to know what happens next.

"So I'd love to watch season 3 for sure [laughs]."

Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey and Paapa Essiedu as Isaac Turner. Heyday films/Laurence Cendrowicz

The first season arrived in September 2019, with season 2 debuting in August this year – which makes predicting when it could air tricky.

With productions now ticking along nicely following the peak of the pandemic, we'd hope to see it in 2023, and certainly no later than 2024. But first up, we need that all-important renewal.

