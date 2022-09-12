The Radio Times logo

Will The Capture return for season 3?

Everything you need to know about a potential third season of The Capture.

Rachel looking directly at the camera
Heyday films/Laurence Cendrowicz
By
Published: Monday, 12th September 2022 at 9:22 am
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

**Spoiler warning for The Capture season 2**

Advertisement

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential third season of The Capture.

Will The Capture return for season 3?

There's been no word from the BBC on The Capture's future but lead actor Holliday Grainger wants to know what's next.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said that she'd be "really interested to know where Ben would take it", adding: "It goes on such a journey from the beginning, Carey and the plot. It goes on such a massive journey throughout season 2 that where we're left, the world, I want to know what happens next.

"So I'd love to watch season 3 for sure [laughs]."

Rachel stood next to Isaac outside the BBC holding a police radio
Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey and Paapa Essiedu as Isaac Turner. Heyday films/Laurence Cendrowicz

The first season arrived in September 2019, with season 2 debuting in August this year – which makes predicting when it could air tricky.

With productions now ticking along nicely following the peak of the pandemic, we'd hope to see it in 2023, and certainly no later than 2024. But first up, we need that all-important renewal.

The Capture airs on BBC One and iPlayer. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content