Perry Mason season 2 release date

Matthew Rhys stars in the acclaimed crime drama, playing defence lawyer Perry Mason, who appeared in more than 80 novels written by the late author Erle Stanley Gardner.

After an arduous wait of almost three years, Perry Mason season 2 is finally here with another noir mystery for us all to get wrapped up in.

This fresh adaptation began by revealing Perry's origins as a private investigator, but season 2 finds him firmly established in the courtroom and taking on a dangerous new case.

Chris Chalk and Juliet Rylance reprise their key roles from the first season, while Katherine Waterston joins the cast as a character who both Perry and his son become fond of.

If you can't wait to dive into the new episodes, here's everything you need to know about Perry Mason season 2.

Matthew Rhys, Chris Chalk and Juliet Rylance in Perry Mason season 2. HBO

Perry Mason season 2 premieres on Monday 6th March 2023 at 9pm (EST) on HBO and HBO Max in the United States, with a UK release date to follow in due course.

The new episodes are expected to air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK, just as the initial run did.

Perry Mason was renewed back in July 2020, with HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi saying: "Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season."

Fans have had to wait a long time for the show to return, with that delay largely caused by the pandemic and the process of converting the show from limited series to ongoing under new showrunners Jack Amiel and Michael Begler.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Perry Mason season 2 cast

Katherine Waterston stars in Perry Mason season 2 HBO

Matthew Rhys (The Americans) returns to star in Perry Mason season 2, playing the titular private investigator and defence lawyer as he takes on his most dangerous case to date.

Chris Chalk (When They See Us) and Juliet Rylance (McMafia) also reprise their roles as beat cop Paul Drake and legal secretary Della Street respectively, with both characters being prominent figures in the novels that inspired the series.

Shea Whigham (Gaslit) is back as Perry's associate Pete Strickland, along with Eric Lange (Brand New Cherry Flavour) as LAPD detective Gene Holcomb, Justin Kirk (Kidding) as Hamilton Burger, and Diarra Kilpatrick (The Twilight Zone) as Paul's wife, Clara.

A major new addition to the Perry Mason cast for season 2 is Katherine Waterston, known for her film roles in Fantastic Beasts and Alien: Covenant, who plays a school teacher named Ginny Aimes.

Against the grim backdrop of the Great Depression, her optimistic outlook on life is welcomed by both Perry and his son, Teddy, who is in one of Ginny's classes.

Perry Mason season 2 also stars Hope Davis (Succession), Sean Astin (Stranger Things), Tommy Dewey (Casual), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), Jen Tullock (Severance), Mark O'Brien (61st Street) and Wallace Langham (CSI).

Notably absent from the new episodes are John Lithgow (The Old Man) and Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk), although the latter has previously hinted at more stories featuring her enigmatic preacher Sister Alice (via Collider).

What will happen in Perry Mason season 2?

Matthew Rhys stars in Perry Mason season 2. HBO

While the first season served as a prequel to the novels, charting Perry's rise from private investigator to lawyer, this second outing picks up as his legal career is in full swing.

The official synopsis from HBO reads: "Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered.

"When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the centre of a case that will uncover far-reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty."

What happened in Perry Mason season 1?

Perry Mason season 1 ended with the innocent accused Emily Dodson's case being declared a mistrial after Pete paid off a juror to vote not guilty, while two others came to that conclusion naturally.

Emily was free to go with "baby Charlie" who, of course, wasn't her real baby resurrected, but a switch organised by Birdy in an attempt to salvage Sister Alice's promise she could bring Charlie back to life.

More like this

Meanwhile, Pete left to go work for Hamilton Burger, depraved cop Ennis got his just desserts when his partner Holcomb drowned him in a fountain, and Perry and Della Street started up their own firm with Paul Drake as their investigator.

Perry Mason season 2 trailer

The full trailer for Perry Mason season 2 dropped in February 2023. Watch below:

Previously, a teaser trailer had emerged online, which offered a first glimpse at the compelling new case:

Perry Mason is coming soon to Sky Atlantic and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.