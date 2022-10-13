She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is primarily a sitcom, with a roster of very goofy characters, from incompetent magician Donny Blaze to the reprehensible Z-list "superhero" Mister Immortal .

The latest MCU series from Disney Plus has come to a climactic end this week, with Jennifer Walters facing off against the sinister group that has been hounding her for weeks.

However, the show has also found time to confront some of the serious issues facing women in today's society, culminating in a devastating twist at the end of episode 8.

The show has also earned acclaim for its electric lead performance from Tatiana Maslany and its stellar reintroduction of Daredevil, which healed some of the wounds left by Kingpin's disappointing return in Hawkeye.

Now, fans are wondering exactly what the future holds for She-Hulk, as the character looks set to take a major role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's the latest information.

Will there be She-Hulk season 2?

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer 'Jen' Walters/She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is yet to announce whether She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is renewed for a second season or if the character's future instead lies on the big screen.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, showrunner Jessica Gao said she wanted to see Jennifer Walters join the Fantastic Four in the upcoming MCU reboot from WandaVision director Matt Shakman.

However, the Rick and Morty alum has also expressed an interest in returning for another season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, if a follow-up gets the green light from producer Kevin Feige.

"Honestly, even when I pitched the show, I already had an idea of where I would want it to go for another season and what the premise of that season would be," she told Collider.

"From the beginning, I had ideas of where it would go. But coming from TV, you can’t ever go into a first season show thinking you’re gonna get another season... you have to create a season that feels like it’s telling a complete story, and yet leaves the door open. That’s how I approached it."

We'll update this page with more details on the status of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as they come in.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who could be in a potential She-Hulk season 2 cast?

If She-Hulk: Attorney at Law were to return for a second season, you can expect star Tatiana Maslany to return in the title role (as well as alter-ego Jennifer Walters).

It seems likely she would be joined by her colleague and close friend Nikki, portrayed by Ginger Gonzaga, and their recent associates Augustus 'Pug' Pugliese (Josh Segarra) and Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

There could also be more MCU guest stars, after season 1 saw cameos from Benedict Wong as Wong, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

A couple of new characters also became instant favourites, including Patty Guggenheim as party girl Madisynn King and Griffin Matthews as costume designer Luke Jacobson, so fans would no doubt welcome their returns.

More like this

What could happen in a potential She-Hulk season 2?

Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Disney

A second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would likely pick up on the unresolved plot threads from the recent finale, which saw Jen confront her stalkers from hateful message board, the Intelligencia.

The show has also proudly tackled Jen's everyday life, so expect another round of low stakes legal cases and dating mishaps, if there is a follow-up.

Fans are also eager to catch up with Jen's cousin Bruce Banner, last seen flying through space (likely back to Sakaar), although Gao previously told RadioTimes.com that would be a story for another MCU project.

It's possible, however, that the story of an as-yet-unconfirmed She-Hulk season 2 could tie into another Marvel film, as Captain America 4 was recently confirmed to feature Incredible Hulk villain The Leader and is rumoured to involve Red Hulk too.

Is there a She-Hulk season 2 trailer?

Not yet! Although the series is likely to receive a behind-the-scenes Assembled documentary, just like all the other Marvel Phase Four titles, so that will be the next piece of content to look out for.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus - sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.