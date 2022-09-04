Rick and Morty season 6 release schedule – how to watch

When we last saw the pair they were fighting a losing battle against Evil Morty , who escaped from the Central Finite Curve and went to explore the wider multiverse.

Get ready for more multiversal mayhem and sci-fi adventures - Rick and Morty are back for their sixth season of the Adult Swim animated series.

Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have teased that this season will be a "return to a season 3 ratio of canon to one-off energy", suggesting there will be plenty of episodes advancing the show's central storyline along with the one-off episodes we have come to expect.

But when will fans be able to watch the new seasons, and what's the schedule for the episodes? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Rick and Morty season 6.

When does Rick and Morty season 6 start and how can you watch it?

Rick and Morty season 6 Adult Swim

The new season is being simulcast globally when it returns this month, meaning it will first air in the early hours of the morning here in the UK, to match up with the evening broadcast in the US on Adult Swim.

In the US, the season premiere will air on Sunday 4th September, while here in the UK it will air on E4 at 4am on Monday 5th September.

If you don't fancy staying up until then, don't worry - the episodes will become available on All 4 after each of them has aired.

How many episodes are in Rick and Morty season 6?

Rick and Jerry in Rick and Morty season 6 Adult Swim

There are set to be 10 episodes in season 6, just as there have been in each of the previous seasons of the show thus far (barring season 1, which had 11).

As has always been the case with Rick and Morty the episodes won't be dropping all at once, and instead will air individually across the coming weeks.

Rick and Morty season 6 release schedule

Rick and Morty season 6 Adult Swim

New episodes of Rick and Morty will air weekly on E4. There is currently no suggestion that there will be a mid-season break as there was in season 4, meaning the season is likely to come to an end on 31st October, with the 10th episode titled Juricksic Mort.

Here is the full release schedule for Rick and Morty season 6:

Solaricks - Monday 5th September 2022 Bethic Twinstinct - Monday 12th September 2022 Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation - Monday 19th September 2022 Full Meta Jackrick - Monday 26th September 2022 Final Destination - Monday 5th September 2022 Rick: A Mort Well Lived - Monday 3rd October 2022 Night Family - Monday 10th October 2022 A Rick in King Mortur's Mort - Monday 17th October 2022 Analyze Piss - Monday 24th October 2022 Juricksic Mort - Monday 31st October 2022

Will there be a seventh season of Rick and Morty?

Rick and Jerry in Rick and Morty season 6 Adult Swim

There will! Back in 2018 Adult Swim ordered 70 more episodes of the series, which would take the series total up to 101.

Once all 10 episodes in season 6 have aired this will leave 40 more in the show's current deal. If the show sticks to its current 10 episodes per season model, that will mean the show's future is secure until at least a 10th season.

Rick and Morty season 6 starts at 4am on Monday 5th September 2022 on E4. Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

