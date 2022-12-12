The show has evolved substantially over the years, with its initial twist on the Back to the Future premise – that being a teenage boy strung along for dangerous misadventures by an old scientist – soon expanding into a mind-bending sci-fi universe.

Rick and Morty fans have just been treated to arguably the show's most complex season to date, but the fun won't be stopping there as the show is confirmed to be returning for season 7.

Each season brings more zany characters and jaw-dropping twists as well as some heavy emotional beats on occasion, as we delve more into the psyche of the title characters and their wider family.

That element came to the forefront in season 6 as Rick was faced with the man who killed his wife, giving us fresh understanding of what set him on his chaotic path in life.

It's understandable, then, that fans are hungry for more episodes, so read on for all the details we have so far on Rick and Morty season 7.

Rick and Morty. E4

There's no confirmed release date for Rick and Morty season 7 just yet, but we can make an educated guess on when the next episodes will arrive based on the show's recent history.

Since Adult Swim's jumbo 70-episode renewal of the show, Rick and Morty seasons have premiered almost exactly one year on from the previous finale.

If that cycle holds, it would result in a festive release date for Rick and Morty season 7 in December 2023, which would be the first time the show has premiered in that month since season 1.

Take it with a pinch of salt for now, but that's where we expect it to land for now.

New seasons of Rick and Morty air first on E4 and All4 in the UK, before landing on Netflix at a later date.

How many seasons of Rick and Morty will there be?

Rick and Jerry in Rick and Morty season 6. Adult Swim

After the wildly popular third season, Adult Swim renewed Rick and Morty for 70 additional episodes, 30 of which have now been produced across seasons 4 through 6.

Though co-creator Dan Harmon has previously expressed interest in longer seasons of the show, it seems like it will stay at 10 episodes apiece for the time being, which would bring the show to 10 seasons by the end of this contract.

It remains to be seen whether the show would wind down at that point or if the team would renegotiate to keep the ball rolling.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rick and Morty season 7 cast

You can expect the main Rick and Morty cast to return for season 7, led by co-creator Justin Roiland as the voice of both title characters, who is often joined by big name guest stars.

In season 6, those included Peter Dinklage, Lisa Kudrow, Paul Giamatti, Jack Black and Daniel Radcliffe as well as Peep Show trio David Mitchell, Robert Webb and Matt King.

Here's a reminder of the principal Rick and Morty cast:

Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth

What could happen in Rick and Morty season 7?

Rick, Jerry, Beth, Summer and Morty in Rick and Morty season 6. E4

For a show with as many high-concept premises and off-the-wall twists as Rick and Morty, it's difficult to forecast exactly what might happen in any given season.

That said, you can expect season 7 to pick up the pieces of another blistering finale, which saw troubled scientist Rick confront yet more personal demons.

Is there a Rick and Morty season 7 trailer?

Not just yet! But we'll update this page when new footage arrives.

Advertisement

Rick and Morty is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.