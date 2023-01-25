The channel announced the news in a statement yesterday (24th January), revealing that the show had "ended its association" with Roiland but that "the talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on season 7".

Adult Swim has announced that Rick and Morty will continue without co-creator and star Justin Roiland, who has been dropped from the show as he awaits trial on domestic abuse charges.

Marie Moore, the senior vice president of communications at Warner Bros Discovery, has confirmed that the voice roles of both title characters will be recast for future seasons, although it's not yet clear who will take on the two parts.

Meanwhile, Roiland's co-creator Dan Harmon will now be the lone showrunner.

The news that Roiland had been charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, or deceit came to light earlier this month, first reported by NBC News.

The incident dates back to 2020 – when Roiland pleaded not guilty before being released on a bond – and he is expected to return to court in April this year.

T Edward Welbourn, a legal representative for Roiland, released a statement earlier this month claiming that "not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence".

"We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible," Welbourn added.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Roiland and Harmon created Rick and Morty in 2013, and the animated sci-fi series has now run for six seasons, proving incredibly popular with a dedicated following of fans.

In 2018, Adult Swim commissioned a further 70 episodes of the show, over half of which are still to air, meaning that it is currently set to run until at least its tenth season.

In addition to Rick and Morty, Roiland is also the co-creator of Hulu animation Solar Opposites, while he has had voice roles in a number of other animations including Adventure Time and Fish Hooks.

He also created and voiced the video game High on Life, which came out last month through his development studio Squanch Games.

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.