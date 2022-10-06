She-Hulk drops Red Hulk reference amid General Ross recast rumours

In She-Hulk's most recent episode, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) appears to acknowledge the rumours that General Ross will pop up once again in the MCU for a Red Hulk adaptation.

Since premiering on Disney Plus earlier this year, She-Hulk hasn't been afraid to give a cheeky nod to the brand's past, whether its referencing Edward Norton's Bruce Banner or including an Easter egg from the Daredevil series – and now the Marvel spin-off has broken the fourth wall once again.

While General Ross – a character that first appeared as an antagonist to Banner in 2008's The Incredible Hulk – was last played by the late William Hurt in 2021's Black Widow, there's been speculation amongst fans that Marvel will recast the role for a future project, with Harrison Ford one of the key names suggested to replace Hurt.

Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky) and William Hurt (General 'Thunderbolt' Ross) in The Incredible Hulk. SEAC

In this week's episode, Jennifer breaks the fourth wall to guess what the twist at the end of the episode might be, jokingly saying: "Is it the kind of twist that's like, 'Ooh, there's another Hulk, but this one's red!' Or like, 'I'm getting fridged.'"

Although Marvel is yet to officially announce whether General Ross will be returning, some fans are guessing that he could make an appearance in Captain America 4, which will see Tim Blake Nelson reprise his role as The Leader – the villain from The Incredible Hulk.

Over the last few weeks, She-Hulk has made several big moves for the MCU, with the show teasing Charlie Cox's Daredevil before introducing another mutant to the universe – Mister Immortal.

The character, who is often depicted as a joke in the source material, became the latest mutant to appear in the MCU after Professor X's Doctor Strange cameo and the revelation that Kamala Khan (aka Ms Marvel) also falls into this category.

