Adapting a hugely popular character from the comic books, the show follows ace lawyer Jennifer Walters whose life is turned upside down when she gains the same gamma-fuelled superpowers as her cousin, Bruce Banner.

Marvel Studios presents its most comedic streaming series to date with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which finally arrives on Disney Plus in August .

Fortunately, Jen regains control over herself when she "hulks out", which allows her to return to the courtroom in her civilian form and keep fighting legal cases.

But when word gets out about her new alter-ego, she'll see the anonymity she once enjoyed disappear in an instant and will have to face the truth that her life will never be the same again.

If you're excited to watch Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, then read on to find out exactly when each episode will be dropping on Disney Plus.

She-Hulk episode 1 release date on Disney Plus

Tatiana Maslany in Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Disney

She-Hulk episode 1 will premiere on Disney Plus at 8am on Thursday 18th August 2022, marking a change in the streamer's usual release pattern.

Since last summer's Loki, fans have become accustomed to Marvel Studios originals arriving on Wednesdays, but She-Hulk will reside slightly later in the week – perhaps to avoid friendly fire from next month's Andor.

She-Hulk episode release schedule

In total, She-Hulk will consist of nine episodes, each one clocking in at about 30 minutes in length (including credits).

That puts it at the same length as Marvel's first Disney Plus series WandaVision, but unlike that earlier show, She-Hulk will not be launching with a double-bill premiere.

Instead, fans will have to be patient as the entire run sticks to a weekly release schedule, which will take us all the way through to mid-October. Where has the year gone?

Here's the full She-Hulk release schedule for reference. We'll update the list with episode titles as they are revealed.

She-Hulk episode 1 - Thursday 18th August 2022 at 8am BST She-Hulk episode 2 - Thursday 25th August 2022 at 8am BST She-Hulk episode 3 - Thursday 1st September 2022 at 8am BST She-Hulk episode 4 - Thursday 8th September 2022 at 8am BST She-Hulk episode 5 - Thursday 15th September 2022 at 8am BST She-Hulk episode 6 - Thursday 22nd September 2022 at 8am BST She-Hulk episode 7 - Thursday 29th September 2022 at 8am BST She-Hulk episode 8 - Thursday 6th October 2022 at 8am BST She-Hulk episode 9 - Thursday 13th October 2022 at 8am BST

Who appears in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

Tatiana Maslany plays the title role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, coming off an acclaimed run on BBC America's sci-fi drama Orphan Black, where she played numerous identical clones.

From the trailers released so far, we know that She-Hulk will feature guest appearances from several familiar faces, including Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Benedict Wong (Wong), Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil).

The regular cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga (Space Force), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton).

She-Hulk premieres on Disney Plus on Thursday 18th August 2022 with new episodes weekly – sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

