But while Jen becomes enormous and green, she's no rage monster. In fact, she is able to control her new powers almost immediately and get back to civilian life, although nothing will be quite the same again when her secret gets out.

There's a new Hulk in town for Marvel's latest Disney Plus series, which sees lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) granted incredible strength after getting caught in an accident with her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Ahead of the much-anticipated premiere, critics have been kind to the new show – which is more legal sitcom than superhero drama – with RadioTimes.com giving it four stars in our She-Hulk review.

So, now that your interest is piqued, it's time to take a deep dive into the She-Hulk cast, which is comprised of new faces as well as some major returning characters from elsewhere in the MCU. Read on for details.

She-Hulk cast: Full list of characters in Marvel series

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney

Who is Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk? Jennifer Walters is a successful lawyer living in Los Angeles, California. While catching up with her cousin, Bruce Banner, on a road trip, they suffer a serious car accident and she is contaminated by some of his radioactive blood. As a result, she develops similar gamma-based super powers, but regains control of her mind and body even when in her 'Hulk' form, meaning she can safely return to her civilian life. But when a courtroom battle (literally) outs her to the world as a superhuman, her life changes forever.

What else has Tatiana Maslany been in? Maslany earned critical acclaim in the lead role of BBC America's Orphan Black, where she took on multiple roles as a woman with several clones. She went on to co-star with Matthew Rhys in HBO's recent Perry Mason adaptation. Maslany is also known for her guest role on Parks and Recreation as a doctor and love interest to Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), while she has also appeared in The Vow and Nicole Kidman's awards contender Destroyer.

Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner / Hulk

Mark Ruffalo plays Smart Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney

Who is Bruce Banner / Hulk? Bruce is a scientist who was once exposed to a massive amount of gamma radiation that created within him a brutish alter-ego called the Hulk. For years, Hulk and Banner wrestled for control of his body, often with disastrous results, before finally merging into 'Smart Hulk' in Avengers: Endgame. The character was last seen in Shang-Chi's post-credits scene, where his arm remained incapacitated from the damage caused by the Infinity Gauntlet.

What else has Mark Ruffalo been in? Besides playing the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012's The Avengers, Ruffalo is also known for his dramatic work in films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Zodiac, Shutter Island, Foxcatcher and Spotlight. In 2020, he played twins on HBO miniseries I Know This Much is True.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tim Roth plays Emil Blonsky / Abomination

Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Who is Emil Blonsky / Abomination? Abomination was the primary villain in 2008 blockbuster The Incredible Hulk, which is considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite Edward Norton being recast in the lead role. The film saw Emil Blonsky given an attempted recreation of the Super Soldier Serum that created Captain America, but the botched formula instead turned him into a hideous beast. Abomination and Hulk fought in Harlem, New York City, which ended in Blonsky's detainment. He returned in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where he fought Wong at an underground fight club.

What else has Tim Roth been in? Roth will be well known to fans of Quentin Tarantino, having appeared in Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Four Rooms and, most recently, The Hateful Eight. In 1995, he earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in historical drama Rob Roy. On the small screen, he is known for US dramas Lie to Me and Twin Peaks: The Return, as well as Sky Atlantic's Tin Star.

Benedict Wong plays Wong / Sorcerer Supreme

Benedict Wong plays Wong in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Marvel Entertainment

Who is Wong? We first met Wong when he was serving as the chief librarian at Kamar-Taj, a hidden location in Nepal which serves as a training ground to those who would study the mystic arts. He has since been promoted to Sorcerer Supreme, taking over the role after Doctor Strange was snapped out of existence by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. His most recent appearance was in this summer's Multiverse of Madness, where he assisted in defeating an out-of-control Scarlet Witch.

What else has Benedict Wong been in? Wong began his career on British television, with early roles on police drama The Bill, Sean Lock sitcom 15 Storeys High and Channel 4's The IT Crowd. On the big screen, he gained further recognition with roles in Sunshine, Moon and Prometheus, which led to Netflix's mega-budget drama Marco Polo. Most recently, he starred in comic book adaptation Deadly Class as well as lending his voice to both The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Ginger Gonzaga plays Nikki Ramos

Ginger Gonzaga plays Nikki Ramos in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Marvel Entertainment

Who is Nikki Ramos? Nikki is a paralegal who has worked with Jen for years, in which time the two have become firm friends. She is very supportive of her pal's new She-Hulk persona.

What else has Ginger Gonzaga been in? Gonzaga is best known for comedy work, including Seth Macfarlane's Ted, Jim Carrey's Kidding and Steve Carrell's Space Force.

Jameela Jamil plays Titania

Jameela Jamil plays Titania in She-Hulk Disney

Who is Titania? Titania is a super-powered influencer who quickly becomes a rival to She-Hulk.

What else has Jameela Jamil been in? Starting her career as a presenter on Channel 4 and BBC Radio 1, Jamil has found huge success with her expansion into acting. A breakthrough role came on fantasy sitcom The Good Place, co-starring Kristen Bell, which led to film roles in How to Build A Girl, Marry Me and DC's League of Super-Pets. She also continues to host on voguing reality series Legendary, which airs on HBO Max in the United States.

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil Netflix

Who is Matt Murdock / Daredevil? Matt is another lawyer-turned-superhero (who knew this career path existed?), usually focused on protecting the innocent people of Hell's Kitchen, New York City – both in the courtroom and on the streets as vigilante Daredevil. His solo adventures are chronicled in his self-titled Netflix/Disney Plus series, which ran for three seasons and saw him go up against Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) among others. Barring a very brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, we haven't seen the character since 2019 – fans are eager to know what he's been up to.

What else has Charlie Cox been in? Cox is known for his starring role in Neil Gaiman fantasy film Stardust, Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything and heist flick King of Thieves. On the small screen, he appeared in two seasons of HBO crime thriller Boardwalk Empire and, more recently, played a main role in Irish drama Kin.

Josh Segarra plays Augustus 'Pug' Pugliese

(L-R): Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and Josh Segarra in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios

Who is Pug? Pug is a lawyer who works at the same firm as Jen and Nikki.

What else has Josh Segarra been in? Segarra has appeared in several major US dramas including Chicago PD, Arrow, Orange is the New Black and FBI. He also had a main role in RuPaul's short-lived Netflix series AJ and the Queen. In 2018, he had a supporting role in the Overboard remake starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available to stream on Disney Plus from Thursday 18th August. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.