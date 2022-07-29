How to watch DC League of Super-Pets - is it streaming?

New animated film DC League of Super-Pets sees a star-studded cast – including Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart – lend their voices to a range of animals belonging to the likes of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Several iconic DC superheroes have fronted their own movies over the years, but their pets have never had the chance to shine – at least until now.

"Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis," reads the film's synopsis.

"However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission."

Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the film.

How to watch DC League of Super-Pets

The film is being given an exclusive theatrical release, opening in cinemas globally from Friday 29th July 2022.

For the time being, that will be the only way of viewing the film – with no simultaneous streaming release – but there will be no shortage of multiplexes around the country showing it, so you should be able to find a screening that suits you easily enough.

Is DC League of Super-Pets streaming?

The film will not be streaming initially but will be added to HBO Max in the USA following a 45-day theatrical window.

It's not clear what this means for the UK given that HBO Max has not launched on this side of the Atlantic, but it seems possible that the film will arrive on Sky Cinema and NOW at a similar time – as is the case with a number of Warner Bros titles. You can sign up now for Sky TV packages, including Sky Cinema.

We'll let you know if and when we get confirmation of this.

When is the DC League of Super-Pets DVD and Blu-ray release date?

At present, a physical media release has not been announced – but we'd expect DVD and Blu-ray copies of the film to be made available eventually, most likely a few months after the theatrical release.

When we have more concrete information, we'll update this page accordingly.

DC League of Super-Pets trailer

If you're intrigued by the film but haven't decided whether to make the trip to the cinema yet, the trailer might help you make a decision – check it out below.

