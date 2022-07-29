Of course, many of the characters in the film will need no introduction – being amongst the iconic comic book characters ever created – but their furry friends won't be nearly so familiar.

Animated film DC's League of Super-Pets arrives in cinemas this weekend, with an all-star cast of actors lending their voices to some classic superheroes and their lesser-spotted pets.

Read on to find out which pets are appearing in the film, and which famous voices will be taking on the roles.

Dwayne Johnson plays Krypto/Bark Kent/Superdog

WB

Who is Krypto? A Kryptonian Labrador Retriever and Superman's dog.

What else has Dwayne Johnson been in? Johnson has turned into one of the biggest action stars in the world since making the switch from professional wrestling to acting. His biggest credits include Get Smart, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Hercules, Moana, Baywatch, Skyscraper, San Andreas, Rampage, and Red Notice – in addition to roles as Luke Hobbs in several Fast & Furious movies and Spencer Gilpin in two Jumanji films. He will also play Black Adam, titular character in the upcoming DC film.

Kevin Hart plays Ace/Bat-Hound

WB

Who is Ace? A Boxer with super strength and invulnerability, he later becomes Batman's dog.

What else has Kevin Hart been in? Hart is best known for his stand-up specials and roles in comedy films such as Little Fockers, Grudge Match, Ride Along, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, Jumanji and Night School. He also created and starred as a fictionalised version of himself in Real Husbands of Hollywood and played a more serious role in last year's Netflix film Fatherhood.

Kate McKinnon plays Lulu

WB

Who is Lulu? An evil hairless guinea pig.

What else has Kate McKinnon been in? McKinnon was a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 2012 and 2022 and has appeared in several films including Balls Out, Ghostbusters, Office Christmas Party, Rough Night, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Yesterday, and Bombshell.

Vanessa Bayer plays PB

WB

Who is PB? A potbellied pig who can change size in scale and later becomes Wonder Woman's pet.

What else has Vanessa Bayer been in? Like McKinnon, Bayer was also a cast member on Saturday Night Live – appearing on the show between 2010 and 2021. Film roles have included Trainwreck, Office Christmas Party, Carrie Pilby, and Ibiza, while she has the lead role in the Showtime comedy I Love That for You.

Natasha Lyonne plays Merton McSnurtle/Terrific Whatzit

WB

Who is Meron McSnurtle? A Red-eared slider with super speed. She later becomes Flash's pet.

What else has Natasha Lyonne been in? Lyonne is best known for her role as Nicky Nichols on Orange is the New Black and for co-creating and starring in Russian Doll. Film roles include Sleeping With Other People, Hello My Name Is Doris, Honey Boy, Ad Astra, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and Jessica in the American Pie film series.

Diego Luna plays Chip

WB

Who is Chip? A red squirrel with electrokinesis who later becomes Green Lantern's pet.

What else has Diego Luna been in? Luna is best known for his roles as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor, and Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in the first two seasons of Narcos: Mexico. Film roles include Y tu mamá también, The Terminal and If Beale Street Could Talk.

John Krasinski plays Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman

WB

Who is Superman? A superhero from Krypton who protects Metropolis and Krypto's owner.

What else has John Krasinski been in? Krasinski rose to fame playing Jim Halpert on The Office US, while more recently he has achieved acclaim for writing directing and starring in A Quiet Place and its sequel. He plays the title character in the Amazon spy thriller series Jack Ryan and has appeared in films including It's Complicated, Something Borrowed, Aloha, and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

Marc Maron plays Lex Luthor

WB

Who is Lex Luthor? The CEO of LexCorp and Superman's archenemy.

What else has Marc Maron been in? Maron is known for his comedy career and his hugely successful podcast, while previous film roles include Joker, Worth, and Respect. He also played Sam Sylvia on the hit Netflix series GLOW.

Keanu Reeves plays Bruce Wayne/Batman

WB

Who is Batman? A vigilante superhero who protects Gotham City and later becomes Ace's owner.

What else has Keanu Reeves been in? Reeves is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet – known for his roles as Neo in The Matrix franchise, Ted in the Bill & Ted films, and the title character in the John Wick series. Other notable film roles have included My Own Private Idaho, Point Break and Speed.

Olivia Wilde plays Lois Lane

WB

Who is Lois Lane? A reporter of the Daily Planet and Clark's girlfriend.

What else has Olivia Wilde been in? Wilde is known for playing Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on House and appearing in films such as Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and The Lazarus Effect. She's also made a hugely successful move into directing – her first film Booksmart was a big hit and will be followed by Don't Worry Darling later in 2022.

Jameela Jamil plays Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

WB

Who is Wonder Woman? A warrior princess from Themyscira, who later becomes PB's owner.

What else has Jameela Jamil been in? Jamil began her career as a TV presenter and radio host before achieving acclaim for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in The Good Place. Other acting credits include How to Build a Girl, Marry Me and the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Daveed Diggs plays Victor Stone/Cyborg

WB

Who is Cyborg? A former football player who gained cybernetics after an accident.

What else has Daveed Diggs been in? Diggs is well-known for his work in musical theatre – he was part of the original cast of big Broadway hit Hamilton – while his film work includes writing and starring in the 2018 film Blindspotting. He also has a lead role in the Snowpiercer TV series and had recurring roles on Black-ish and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Dascha Polanco plays Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern

WB

Who is Green Lantern? A member of the Green Lantern Corps. She later becomes Chip's owner.

What else has Dascha Polanco been in? Polanco's most famous role is as Dayanara "Daya" Diaz in Orange is the New Black, while big screen credits have included Gimme Shelter, Joy, The Irishman, and In the Heights. She's also appeared in episodes of the TV shows The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Russian Doll and When They See Us.

Jemaine Clement plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman

Who is Aquaman? An Atlantean-demigod warrior and King of Atlantis.

What else has Jemaine Clement been in? Clement is best known as one half of Flight of the Conchords, while he also co-wrote and starred in Taika Waititi's hit comedy film What We Do in the Shadows. Film roles include Despicable Me, Dinner for Schmucks, Men in Black 3, People Places Things, The BFG, Moana, Humor Me and The Festival.

John Early plays Barry Allen/The Flash

WB

Who is The Flash? A forensic scientist who runs at the speed of light. He later becomes Merton's owner.

What else has John Early been in? Comedian Early is best known for starring as Elliott Goss in Search Party and his recurring roles in Close Enough, Tuca & Bertie, and The Afterparty. Previous film roles have included Fort Tilden, The Disaster Artist, and Late Night.

In addition, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz star as guinea pigs recruited by Lulu, Keith David plays Zypto, Richard Arnold is Waffles, and Maya Chawawa voices Corgi.

DC League of Super-Pets is released in cinemas on Friday 29th July 2022. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

