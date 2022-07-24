Charlie Cox's Daredevil joins She-Hulk and gets his own 18-part series

Charlie Cox debuted as The Man Without Fear on Netflix's Daredevil back in 2015, but the show was abruptly cancelled after its third season along with the rest of the streamer's Marvel programming.

Daredevil fans were utterly spoiled at this year's San Diego Comic-Con as Marvel Studios announced the character's next guest appearance as well as his very own super-sized solo project.

After a two-year absence, Cox's Matt Murdock returned for a fleeting cameo in last year's mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, while his arch-nemesis Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) showed up in Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

Now, both have been confirmed to star in Daredevil: Born Again, another show for the streaming platform which has been scheduled to premiere in spring 2024.

The show's logo was shared at the event and in a tweet from Marvel Studios.

While fans might be disappointed that they'll be waiting almost another two years for Daredevil's next solo project, Marvel is making up for lost time by having Born Again run for a whopping 18 episodes.

That's three times the standard length of a Marvel show on Disney Plus and doubles even the longer shows we've seen thus far, such as WandaVision and She-Hulk. By comparison, Netflix's Daredevil seasons ran for 13 episodes apiece.

Besides Cox and D'Onofrio, no further cast announcements have yet been made, although fans will no doubt be hoping for Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson respectively.

Also during its Comic-Con panel, Marvel Studios dropped a second trailer for She-Hulk, which confirms Cox's long-rumoured involvement in the show with a brief Daredevil cameo at the very end.

The characters are a natural pairing as both Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock are lawyers by day, which could factor into the show's storyline. Check out the new She-Hulk trailer below.

Daredevil: Born Again comes to Disney Plus in spring 2024. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

