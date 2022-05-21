That's right, a new Daredevil series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is reportedly in development for Disney+.

It's time for the Man Without Fear to return to the spotlight.

This won't come as a surprise to many considering the recent appearances of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in recent MCU entries.

However, what form will the new Daredevil episodes take, who will be in the episodes and when can we expect them?

Here is everything we know so far about the new season of Daredevil.

When could new Daredevil be released on Disney Plus?

Charlie Cox in Daredevil Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

At present, the new Daredevil episodes would appear to be quite a while off and no release date is confirmed.

Variety reported that the new episodes on Disney Plus are now in development with Matt Corman and Chris Ord attached to write and executive produce.

Considering how early along we are in the development process, we are likely a couple of years away at least from new Daredevil episodes.

In the meantime, we could see returns for Daredevil characters in the upcoming series She-Hulk and Echo.

Daredevil seasons 1 to 3 are currently available on Disney Plus along with its fellow Netflix co-productions such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders.

Which Daredevil cast members could return?

The following cast members of Daredevil on Netflix could return for the new episodes.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson

Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk

Stephen Rider as Blake Tower

Joanne Whalley as Maggie Grace

Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter

It is more or less a given that Charlie Cox would return as the lead character after his recent turn in Spider-Man: No Way Home and rumoured appearances in She-Hulk and Echo.

Meanwhile, Vincent D'Onofrio was last seen as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye in a potentially fatal situation and we imagine he will return here too after an appearance in Echo.

Could Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson return for more Daredevil? David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Elsewhere, Murdock's nearest and dearest are also due a return in the form of his on-off love interest Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and best friend/law firm partner Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).

Additionally, we could also see returns for Murdock's mother and nun Maggie Grace (Joanna Whalley) and Fisk's beloved wife Vanessa Marianna-Fisk (Ayelet Zurer).

District Attorney Blake Tower (Stephen Rider) could also be back, while the Netflix run ended with the suggestion that the dangerous Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) will seek revenge as the Marvel Comics villain Bullseye.

Could we see a return for the Kingpin's wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer)? Barry Wetcher/Netflix

Less likely but possible would be comebacks for Jon Bernthal as The Punisher/Frank Castle who made his MCU debut in the second season of Daredevil and also Elodie Young as Elektra Natchios - Matt's former lover and an adversary who appeared to die in the crossover event series The Defenders.

Finally, given how closely she is now tied to Wilson Fisk, we imagine Echo/Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) could return in this series too.

How did Daredevil season 3 end on Netflix?

Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) Daredevil season 3 Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

The third season of Daredevil that was released on Netflix ended with Wilson Fisk being brought down by the likes of Matt Murdock, Karen Page and more.

Fisk agreed to return to prison in return for Matt not exposing Fisk's beloved wife Vanessa and her involvement in the death of a federal agent.

Meanwhile, the psychopathic former federal agent Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter turned on his master Wilson Fisk but was left paralysed in a fight with the Kingpin.

However, in a final scene, we saw Dex undergoing an experimental treatment to mend his spine - suggesting he will return for revenge on Murdock and Fisk.

Finally, Murdock reunited with former flame Karen Page and best friend and fellow lawyer Foggy Nelson and made clear he would like to work with them again.

When did we last see Matt Murdock?

We last saw Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After Peter Parker (Tom Holland) found himself in trouble with the law after he was exposed as Spider-Man and accused of murdering Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), it was Murdock who served as Peter's legal advisor.

Murdock also displayed his abilities once again when he showed lightning reflexes to catch a flying object.

When did we last see Wilson Fisk?

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin in the final episode of Hawkeye (Disney Plus)

Kingpin/Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, last appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye on Disney Plus when he was revealed in the penultimate episode to be the chief antagonist of the series.

Fisk was shown to be in league with Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), whose late husband owed him money. When Bishop tried to end their partnership, Fisk tried to kill her but was stopped by her daughter Kate (Hailee Steinfeld).

The series also introduced Fisk's surrogate niece and protegee Maya Lopez who commands the gang known as the Tracksuit Mafia for her uncle.

Lopez wanted revenge on the assassin Ronin - the former alias of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) - for the murder of her father William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon).

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios' HAWKEYE. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved. Marvel Studios

Barton revealed to Lopez that he was hired by an informant in the Tracksuit Mafia to kill her father, causing her to suspect her lieutenant and best friend Kazimierz "Kazi" Kazimiercza (Fra Free).

After a confrontation that saw her kill Kazi, Lopez is armed with the knowledge that her "uncle" Fisk orchestrated her father's death.

Following his escape from the authorities after his encounter with the Bishops, Fisk came face to face with Lopez who confronted him at gunpoint before a shot rang out.

