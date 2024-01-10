The new Daredevil show, which will come around a decade after the original show began airing on Netflix, will finally catch up with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock after his various brief appearances in the MCU.

But now we have a huge clue as to which of the storylines from the comic books will be adapted.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Echo mid-credits scene.

Echo mid-credits scene explained: How does it set up Daredevil: Born Again?

The Echo mid-credits scene shows Kingpin deciding to run for Mayor of New York City, setting up a major storyline in Daredevil: Born Again.

The Echo mid-credits scene shows Kingpin back on his plane, as he tells his aide: "I want a meeting with all the other heads. We need to stabilise the situation before it spirals out of control."

Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Echo. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel

Looking at the TV, he notices a debate about the race for for mayor of New York City – and how there's no clear frontrunner yet.

A reporter says: "Turns out most people want somebody who is a fighter."

A second reporter adds: "Which works against the career politicians. There are legitimate problems in the city right now and the voters want somebody who understands the pain they're going through, the frustration they're going through."

As Kingpin's interest is piqued, the first reporter says: "Exactly right. A bare knuckle brawler would do well in this race. An outsider. Somebody who is not afraid to take on the establishment."

The other replies: "But wouldn't that candidate have emerged by now? That's the question that remains for so many people. Is that candidate even out there?"

As he leans forward, one reporter says: "There's no doubt it's late in the process but there's still a window of opportunity. That's what the poll is telling us – it could be anybody's race."

Read on for more on that potential storyline – but beware, there are potential spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again!

Does Kingpin become mayor in the comics?

In the comic books, Kingpin is elected mayor of New York City.

His fight against Matt Murdock/Daredevil reaches a critical level when Murdock is offered the job of deputy mayor, which he takes so as he can closely observe Kingpin.

However, as soon as Kingpin takes office, he puts a warrant out for Murdock's arrest, outlawing vigilante activity.

Whether this story will be closely adapted or changed for Daredevil remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure – despite Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) efforts in Echo, Kingpin is just as dangerous as ever.

Want more from Echo?

