Echo soundtrack: Full list of songs in Marvel series
The sound of Maya Lopez!
As Marvel's Echo hits screens, we've got a new TV soundtrack to pore over.
The Disney Plus series follows on from Hawkeye and follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) who we last saw seeking revenge on Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) for his involvement in the death of her father.
The new series, which has been released all at once on the streaming platform, delves into Maya's back story and shows how her reckless behaviour finally catches up with her.
The sound of Echo is made up of a new score and already released songs. Composer Dave Porter recently told Deadline: "I was able to collaborate a lot with the Choctaw Nation using musicians and vocalists and some amazingly talented folks to infuse that into the score and I think that plays a really important role in it.
"On top of that, there's all of what you would expect from Marvel, some really incredible action sequences that were laborious to work on but super fun."
Read on for everything you need to know about the show's epic soundtrack and its theme song. Alternatively, check out our review as the new series arrives.
Episode 1
- Crazy - Doechii
- Pretty Waste - BONES UK
- Centrefold - The J Geils Band
- Burning - Yeah Yeah Yeahs (over credits)
Episode 2
- All My Life - K-Ci & JoJo
Episode 3
- Dragula - Rob Zombie
- New York Minute - Don Henley
- When We Remain - Samantha Crain
- Feral Love - Chelsea Wolfe (over credits)
Episode 4
- That Empty Feeling - Ronnie Dove
- Sing To Me - Kallie Jean
- Down to the River to Pray - Alison Krauss
- Bread & Cheese (feat Black Bear) - The Halluci Nation
Episode 5
- Jingle Dress Song - Northern Cree
- When We Remain - Samantha Crain
What is the theme song in Marvel's Echo?
The theme song in Echo is Burning by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Released in 2022, the song was written by the band members. Karen O previously said of the track: “If the world is on fire, I hope the most beloved stay protected and that we do all we can to protect what we cherish most in this life.
"Burning is a song about that feeling, smoke signals for the soul. Begging to cool it down, just doing it the best we know how.”
