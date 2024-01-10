The new series, which has been released all at once on the streaming platform, delves into Maya's back story and shows how her reckless behaviour finally catches up with her.

The sound of Echo is made up of a new score and already released songs. Composer Dave Porter recently told Deadline: "I was able to collaborate a lot with the Choctaw Nation using musicians and vocalists and some amazingly talented folks to infuse that into the score and I think that plays a really important role in it.

"On top of that, there's all of what you would expect from Marvel, some really incredible action sequences that were laborious to work on but super fun."

Read on for everything you need to know about the show's epic soundtrack and its theme song. Alternatively, check out our review as the new series arrives.

Echo soundtrack: Full list of songs in Marvel series

Episode 1

Crazy - Doechii

Pretty Waste - BONES UK

Centrefold - The J Geils Band

Burning - Yeah Yeah Yeahs (over credits)

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Echo. Marvel Studios

Episode 2

All My Life - K-Ci & JoJo

Episode 3

Dragula - Rob Zombie

New York Minute - Don Henley

When We Remain - Samantha Crain

Feral Love - Chelsea Wolfe (over credits)

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Echo. Marvel Studios

Episode 4

That Empty Feeling - Ronnie Dove

Sing To Me - Kallie Jean

Down to the River to Pray - Alison Krauss

Bread & Cheese (feat Black Bear) - The Halluci Nation

Episode 5

Jingle Dress Song - Northern Cree

When We Remain - Samantha Crain

What is the theme song in Marvel's Echo?

The theme song in Echo is Burning by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Released in 2022, the song was written by the band members. Karen O previously said of the track: “If the world is on fire, I hope the most beloved stay protected and that we do all we can to protect what we cherish most in this life.

"Burning is a song about that feeling, smoke signals for the soul. Begging to cool it down, just doing it the best we know how.”

Echo is streaming now on Disney Plus.

