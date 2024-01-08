When we last saw them, Echo shot Kingpin in the eye as an act of revenge for his role in her biological father's death, but he survived the attack against all odds.

Now, we'll learn more about their complex relationship and get a glimpse of what the future holds for Echo – with director Sydney Freeland teasing that she won't entirely shed her villainous roots.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Marvel's Echo on Disney Plus.

Alaqua Cox plays Maya Lopez / Echo

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Echo. Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Who is Maya Lopez / Echo? Maya is the adoptive daughter of crime boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, who was once primed to take over his illegal empire. However, she turned against him when it emerged that he had plotted the killing of her biological father, William. When she was last seen (in 2021's Hawkeye), Echo shot Kingpin in a New York alley way, but he survived the assassination attempt.

What else has Alaqua Cox been in? Cox had her breakout role in 2021's Hawkeye, where she became the first person to play Echo in live-action.

Vincent D'Onofrio plays Wilson Fisk / Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Echo. Marvel Studios

Who is Kingpin? Kingpin is a prominent villain in the Marvel Universe, who often goes up against the publisher's "street-level" heroes. This interpretation of the character leans on some, but not all, of the continuity from his role in Netflix's now-cancelled Daredevil series. There, he became the arch-nemesis of lawyer-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil). This series, however, will explore his relationship with adoptive daughter Maya Lopez.

What else has Vincent D'Onofrio been in? Besides his Kingpin performances, D'Onofrio is also known for film work in Full Metal Jacket, Men in Black, Jurassic World and, most recently, Dumb Money. He was known to fans of US television for his decade-long stint as Detective Robert Goren on Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Charlie Cox plays Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Charlie Cox as Daredevil in She-Hulk episode 8 Disney

Who is Matt Murdock / Daredevil? Matt Murdock was blinded in a freak accident when he was a child, which heightened his other senses to a superhuman degree. After undergoing extensive combat training in his youth, Matt now spends his life seeking justice for those society has left behind – as lawyer (by day) and vigilante (by night). This latest incarnation of the character is partially derived from the now-defunct Netflix series – retaining his rivalry with Kingpin, for example – but will also show the lighter tendencies of his recent She-Hulk guest appearance.

What else has Charlie Cox been in? Besides Marvel, Cox is best known for his work on HBO's Boardwalk Empire, Netflix's Treason and RTÉ's Kin, which recently became available on BBC iPlayer. His film projects include Stardust, The Theory of Everything and King of Thieves.

Chaske Spencer plays Henry

Chaske Spencer photographed on the red carpet for The English Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video

Who is Henry? Henry is Maya's uncle.

What else has Chaske Spencer been in? Spencer recently starred opposite Emily Blunt in the BBC/Prime Video western drama The English. His past credits include Banshee, Sneaky Pete, Blindspot and Marvel's own Jessica Jones (as a different character). He also played Sam Uley in the Twilight Saga – from New Moon to Breaking Dawn Part 2.

Tantoo Cardinal plays Chula

Tantoo Cardinal plays Chula in Marvel's Echo. Disney/Marvel

Who is Chula? Chula is Maya's estranged grandmother.

What else has Tantoo Cardinal been in? Cardinal recently appeared in Martin Scorsese's hard-hitting drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which is expected to be a major awards contender this year. Her other credits include Prime Video's Three Pines, ABC's Stumptown and long-running period drama Outlander.

Devery Jacobs plays Bonnie

Devery Jacobs photographed at an event in 2023 Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Who is Bonnie? Bonnie is Maya's cousin, who is a child of deaf adults (CODA).

What else has Devery Jacobs been in? Jacobs recently voiced a different Marvel character – original creation Kahhori – in What If...? season 2, but has clarified that this character is unrelated. She is best known for her role in acclaimed comedy-drama Reservation Dogs.

Zahn McClarnon plays William Lopez

Zahn McClarnon attends the premiere of FX comedy series Reservation Dogs. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Who is William Lopez? William is Maya's late father, who was killed by Clint Barton (as Ronin) after a tip-off from Wilson Fisk. He appears in Echo via flashback.

What else has Zahn McClarnon been in? McClarnon is best known for his roles in Fargo season 2, Westworld and Reservation Dogs, while he has also appeared in comedy film No Hard Feelings and horror flick The Forever Purge.

Cody Lightning plays Cousin Biscuits

Cody Lightning photographed at Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 Robert Okine/Getty Images

Who is Cousin Biscuits? As his name suggests, Biscuits is another of Maya's cousins.

What else has Cody Lightning been in? Lightning broke out in the cast of '90s comedy Smoke Signals. He co-wrote and directed a mockumentary in 2023 titled Hey, Viktor!, which imagined what might happen if he attempted to get a sequel made.

Graham Greene plays Skully

Graham Greene plays Skully in Marvel's Echo. Marvel/Disney

Who is Skully? Skully is a kind-hearted shop owner, who knows Maya and her family.

What else has Graham Greene been in? The Indigenous Canadian actor has a career dating back to the 1970s, but his recent credits include Yellowstone spin-off 1883, HBO's The Last of Us and FX's Reservation Dogs. He was nominated for an Academy Award in 1991 for his supporting role in Dances with Wolves, while Molly's Game and Wind River are among his other acclaimed film projects.

