In season 5, we follow Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon, who seems to be a typical Midwestern housewife - but she is soon plunged back into the life she thought she left behind.

In the midst of the drama, we also meet North Dakota sheriff Roy Tillman (Hamm), who has been searching for Dot for a long time - but is an officer who very much thinks he's above the law.

As per the synopsis: "With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband Wayne (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help.

"CEO of the largest debt collection agency in the country, the Queen of Debt is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval."

The new season is set to be a welcome return to form, with a fresh batch of characters and a new era and stories to explore.

But where can UK viewers keep up to date with season 5? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the new season.

How to watch Fargo season 5 in the UK

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman in Fargo. FX

The new season of Fargo will premiere on Prime Video here in the UK, and will premiere on FX via Hulu in the US.

Although fans of Fargo have previously tuned into Netflix and Channel 4 to stream the series, Prime Video is the new home of Fargo after Amazon acquired MGM in 2021, and now holds the international rights to the show.

While it's yet to be confirmed whether or not Fargo will be available to watch on Channel 4 at a date in the future, for now, Prime Video users can enjoy watching the season from Wednesday 22nd November here in the UK when it premieres with its first two episodes.

The new season will consist of 10 episodes, following the same pattern as previous seasons, and will be released weekly every Wednesday on Prime Video, the day after the US release.

The finale is expected to be released on Wednesday 17th January 2024 on Prime Video.

What is Fargo season 5 about?

There will be further cases of deception and mysterious characters in the fifth season of Fargo, it seems.

As per the official logline by FX, the series will follow Temple's Dot, a 'typical' Midwestern housewife who is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

It reads: "North Dakota sheriff Roy Tillman (Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law, and therefore is above the law.

"At his side is his loyal but feckless son, 'Gator”'(Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he’s hopeless. So when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists 'Ole Munch' (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

"With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband Wayne (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help.

"CEO of the largest debt collection agency in the country, the Queen of Debt is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval.

"However, when Dot’s unusual behaviour catches the attention of Minnesota Police deputy Indira Olmstead (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota deputy Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, Danish Graves (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law.

"After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon."

Fargo season 5 trailer

You can find the trailer for Fargo season 5 below.

Fargo season 5 airs on FX via Hulu in the US on Tuesday 21st November 2023, with it also being released on Prime Video in the UK on Wednesday 22nd November.

