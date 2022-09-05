Yellowstone is a hugely popular drama created by Sons of Anarchy's Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. It was the most-watched scripted show in the US of 2021-22, with the season 4 finale pulling in 9.3 million live viewers – and you can now catch up on every episode ever exclusively on Paramount+ !

The brand new fourth season of Yellowstone plus all of seasons 1 to 3 are now available to stream, with Kevin Costner returning as ranch patriarch John Dutton.

The series launched in 2018 when it introduced viewers to the Dutton family. And now, with a fifth season currently in production (as well as a slew of spin-offs), there's simply no stopping this franchise.

As the brand new season of Yellowstone gallops on, where all four seasons along with its Emmy-nominated prequel 1883 are streaming, we've broken down the Dutton universe for viewers who are new to the Montana-based drama.

From the captivating characters and the hypnotic country landscapes, to the exciting spin-offs currently in the works, here's why Yellowstone is set to be your new TV obsession.

It's Succession meets Dallas

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone. Paramount Network

The hugely popular show certainly doesn't disappoint on the drama-front, especially with the Duttons continually fighting off various enemies in an attempt to preserve their land.

Often described as Succession meets Dallas, Yellowstone takes brutal, back-stabbing sibling rivalries and places them in the American West – but with a gun-toting patriarch who won't hesitate to pull the trigger if his authority is challenged.

With the Broken Rock Indian Reservation on the border of the Yellowstone ranch, John Dutton (played by Academy Award winner and Dances with Wolves star Kevin Costner) often finds himself going head-to-head with its chief Thomas Rainwater (the excellent Gil Birmingham), who is determined to reclaim his ancestral land.

Over the course of the four seasons, the Duttons take on capitalism in property developers and other outside threats who want a piece of the Yellowstone pie, and with tensions consistently high you'll be grabbing the popcorn whilst bingeing this Paramount+ title.

All four seasons are currently available to stream in the UK.

The Dutton family drama

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone. Paramount+

The show follows the Dutton family, the owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana, the largest ranch in the US. Led by patriarch John Dutton, the Duttons are a well-respected and feared family.

Set in the present day, Yellowstone explores the relationships and bitter rivalries between the Dutton siblings – former Navy SEAL Kayce (Luke Grimes), manipulative financier Beth (Kelly Reilly), aspiring politician Jamie (Wes Bentley) and ranch hand Lee (Dave Annable) – as well as the family's efforts to fight off those encroaching on their land.

The cast of Yellowstone. Paramount Network

At the start of the series, a tragic event hits John Dutton and his family which causes the siblings to begin to turn on each other as the role of John's successor is up for grabs.

Jamie Dutton, played by American Beauty's Wes Bentley, is a Harvard-educated attorney uneasy with his unethical practice, who returns home to help with legal matters and begins eyeing up a political career, while his fiery sister Beth, played by True Detective's Kelly Reilly, often heads fearlessly into the boardroom with a combative attitude, compensating for the fact that she blames herself for her mother's death.

As for the remaining siblings, former Navy SEAL Kayce (American Sniper's Luke Grimes) begins working at the ranch although the situation is complicated by his marriage to Monica (Kelsey Asbille) – the granddaughter of Felix Long (Rudy Ramos), an Indian elder on the rival Broken Rock Indian Reservation.

Meanwhile, ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Olympus Has Fallen's Cole Hauser), was adopted by the Duttons as a young boy, developing romantic feelings for Beth over the years.

A mix of contrasting personalities, every member of the Dutton family brings something to the Yellowstone ranch and yet each of the siblings is desperate to get their hands on it, making this country drama a captivating watch – particularly with Costner's performance as the ruthless John Dutton at the forefront.

Add in the electric chemistry between Kelly Reilly (Beth) and Cole Hauser (Rip), as well as the rivalry between the Duttons and Chief Thomas Rainwater, and you get a top-notch drama that you'll struggle to take your eyes off.

The stunning Montana landscapes

Cole Hauser as Rip in Yellowstone. Paramount+

Aside from Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and the other cast members, one of the biggest stars of Yellowstone is its Montana setting – the home of the Dutton Ranch.

This comes as no surprise when you consider that land is at the core of the show, with the Duttons, the neighbouring Broken Rock Indian Reservation, greedy developers and the government fighting for ownership of the vast country terrain.

Featuring picturesque shots of glorious mountains, historic cabins and the blue skies of Montana, Yellowstone is a thrilling drama that has kept its viewers gripped over the course of four seasons – especially those in the UK, who don't get to witness the unique landscapes of the Great Plains.

If you've ever wanted to visit the American West, then watching Yellowstone is the next best thing, with its incredible drone shots of mountainous views, bucking horses and charmingly authentic ranch cabins. Filmed on location in Montana, the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby acts as the home of widower John Dutton and his Stetson-wearing family on the show.

What other shows are within the Yellowstone universe?

Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan in 1883. Paramount

The Yellowstone universe continued to expand last year with 1883 – a prequel following John Dutton's ancestors as they navigate post-Civil War America in the lead-up to settling on Yellowstone Ranch.

Starring real-life couple and Grammy Award-winning country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the series focuses on the family of James Dutton, the great-grandfather of John. It follows their journey as they leave Tennessee for the Texan town of Fort Worth before joining a European immigrant wagon train, led by former Union Army captain Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott).

With Taylor Sheridan at the helm of this spin-off, 1883 dives into the Dutton family tree, introducing matriarch and John Dutton's great-grandmother Margaret (Hill) and her 17-year-old daughter Elsa (Isabel May) – who has her eye on young cowboy Ennis (Eric Nelsen).

Featuring guest stars like Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and creator Taylor Sheridan, the Emmy-nominated spin-off is a 10-episode limited series available to stream on Paramount+.

As for the next stage in the Duttons' timeline, that will be covered in 1923 – starring Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in as-yet undisclosed roles.

The upcoming story will follow another set of Duttons at a time when "pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west".

Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are teaming up for 1923. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Heading back to the post-Civil War American setting, Taylor Sheridan will also be exploring the story of a real-life Wild West lawman in spin-off 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

Starring David Oyelowo, the limited series, which will be coming to Paramount+ next year, will follow Reeves – the first Black deputy US marshal west of the Mississippi River – as he takes on the role of federal peace officer in the Indian Territory.

David Oyelowo will star as Bass Reeves in 1883 spin-off. Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount+

The Yellowstone universe doesn't stop there, with another spin-off 6666 travelling to Texas, focusing on the Four Sixes Ranch – a real-life ranch – in the present day, where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.

So if you haven't yet jumped on board the Yellowstone train, what are you waiting for? With the show winning over legions of new fans in the UK and with a host of exciting new series and storylines on the way, now's the perfect time to catch up on all four seasons of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone seasons 1-4 and 1883 are all available to stream.

