Kin cast: Meet the characters in Irish crime drama
Who stars? And who do they play?
Irish drama Kin, which already has two seasons to its name, with a third instalment on its way and reports of a fourth also, has almost landed in the UK, with viewers able to watch the show on Saturday 18th November at 9pm on BBC One.
The series revolves around the Kinsellas, a crime family based in Dublin, who have their fair share of challenges to overcome across the first eight episodes.
The cast boasts a number of familiar faces and screen veterans alongside some up and coming talent, all of whom influence the plot in one way or another.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about the characters in Kin and who plays them.
Kin cast
- Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella
- Clare Dunne as Amanda Kinsella
- Emmett J Scanlan as Jimmy Kinsella
- Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella
- Sam Keeley as Eric 'Viking' Kinsella
- Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget 'Birdy' Goggins
- Ciarán Hinds as Eamon Cunningham
- Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy
- Cian Fitzsimons as Jamie Kinsella
- Mark Mckenna Jr as Anthony Kinsella
- Hannah Adeogun as Anna Areoye
Read on for more information about the cast of Kin.
Charlie Cox plays Michael Kinsella
Who is Michael Kinsella? He has just been released from prison and is finding it difficult to adjust to life on the outside. Michael is trying to keep his nose clean, but that's easier said than done when your family are in the drug trade.
Where have I seen Charlie Cox before? Most people will know Cox from Marvel's Daredevil, Netflix's Treason and HBO's Boardwalk Empire.
Read more: Kin star Charlie Cox reveals why he almost missed out on the show
Clare Dunne plays Amanda Kinsella
Who is Amanda Kinsella? Michael's sister-in-law. She has two teenage boys with her husband Jimmy and does her best to shelter them from the family business. She runs a car dealership, where she also bends the law.
Where have I seen Clare Dunne before? You might recognise her as a detective from Channel 5 psychological thriller Witness Number 3.
Emmett J Scanlan plays Jimmy Kinsella
Who is Jimmy Kinsella? Michael's brother and Amanda's husband. He has no qualms about throwing his weight around to get the job done.
Where have I seen Emmett J. Scanlan before? His CV includes Hollyoaks, ITV crime drama The Tower, Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders and crime series Gangs of London.
Aidan Gillen plays Frank Kinsella
Who is Frank Kinsella? Uncle to Michael and Jimmy, and father to 'Viking'. He's doing his best to appease all parties, but finds himself floundering.
Where have I seen Aidan Gillen before? He's best known for fantasy epic Game of Thrones, Channel 4's Queer as Folk, HBO's The Wire and Peaky Blinders.
Maria Doyle Kennedy plays Bridget 'Birdy' Goggins
Who is 'Birdy'? Frank's sister. When Michael announces that he wants to stay out of the family business, she tries to talk him around as the Kinsella's self-appointed mediator.
Where have I seen Maria Doyle Kennedy before? Kennedy is a singer who has also appeared in sci-fi thriller Orphan Black, time-travel saga Outlander and period drama The Tudors.
Sam Keeley plays Eric 'Viking' Kinsella
Who is Eric 'Viking' Kinsella? Frank's son. He has a temper, which often gets him in trouble. Viking's frustrated with how his father handles the family business.
Where have I seen Sam Keeley before? You might know him from drama Joe vs. Carole, Sarah Phelps's Dublin Murders and Irish series Raw.
Ciarán Hinds plays Eamon Cunningham
Who is Eamon Cunningham? A crime boss who supplies the Kinsella family with their drugs. In the first episode, Eamon decides to change the business model, which creates tension.
Where have I seen Ciarán Hinds before? Most people will know Hinds from Belfast, Netflix's The Wonder, Treason with Charlie Cox, Game of Thrones and much more.
Yasmin Seky plays Nikita Murphy
Who is Nikita Murphy? Viking's girlfriend. She works in a beauty salon, which is also used by the Kinsella family as a front for their illegal dealings.
Where have I seen Yasmin Seky before? This is her first major role.
Cian Fitzsimons as Jamie Kinsella
Who is Jamie Kinsella? Amanda and Jimmy's eldest son. His mum wants him to stay away from the family business, but he's tempted.
Where have I seen Cian Fitzsimons before? This is his first major role.
Hannah Adeogun plays Anna Areoye
Who is Anna Areoye? Michael's daughter. Her mother is dead and the law forbids Michael from contacting her following his release from prison.
Where have I seen Hannah Adeogun before? She appeared in Irish comedy Women on the Verge.
Mark Mckenna Jr as Anthony Kinsella
Who is Anthony Kinsella? Amanda and Jimmy's youngest son. Unlike the rest of his family, he keeps out of trouble.
Where have I seen Mark Mckenna Jr before? His CV includes Irish soap opera Fair City and an episode of The Virtue's starring Stephen Graham.
