The cast boasts a number of familiar faces and screen veterans alongside some up and coming talent, all of whom influence the plot in one way or another.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the characters in Kin and who plays them.

Kin cast

Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella

Clare Dunne as Amanda Kinsella

Emmett J Scanlan as Jimmy Kinsella

Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella

Sam Keeley as Eric 'Viking' Kinsella

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget 'Birdy' Goggins

Ciarán Hinds as Eamon Cunningham

Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy

Cian Fitzsimons as Jamie Kinsella

Mark Mckenna Jr as Anthony Kinsella

Hannah Adeogun as Anna Areoye

Read on for more information about the cast of Kin.

Charlie Cox plays Michael Kinsella

Charlie Cox plays Michael Kinsella Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Michael Kinsella? He has just been released from prison and is finding it difficult to adjust to life on the outside. Michael is trying to keep his nose clean, but that's easier said than done when your family are in the drug trade.

Where have I seen Charlie Cox before? Most people will know Cox from Marvel's Daredevil, Netflix's Treason and HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

Read more: Kin star Charlie Cox reveals why he almost missed out on the show

Clare Dunne plays Amanda Kinsella

Clare Dunne plays Amanda Kinsella in Kin Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Amanda Kinsella? Michael's sister-in-law. She has two teenage boys with her husband Jimmy and does her best to shelter them from the family business. She runs a car dealership, where she also bends the law.

Where have I seen Clare Dunne before? You might recognise her as a detective from Channel 5 psychological thriller Witness Number 3.

Emmett J Scanlan plays Jimmy Kinsella

Emmett J Scanlan as Jimmy Kinsella Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Jimmy Kinsella? Michael's brother and Amanda's husband. He has no qualms about throwing his weight around to get the job done.

Where have I seen Emmett J. Scanlan before? His CV includes Hollyoaks, ITV crime drama The Tower, Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders and crime series Gangs of London.

Aidan Gillen plays Frank Kinsella

Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Frank Kinsella? Uncle to Michael and Jimmy, and father to 'Viking'. He's doing his best to appease all parties, but finds himself floundering.

Where have I seen Aidan Gillen before? He's best known for fantasy epic Game of Thrones, Channel 4's Queer as Folk, HBO's The Wire and Peaky Blinders.

Maria Doyle Kennedy plays Bridget 'Birdy' Goggins

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget 'Birdy' Goggins Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is 'Birdy'? Frank's sister. When Michael announces that he wants to stay out of the family business, she tries to talk him around as the Kinsella's self-appointed mediator.

Where have I seen Maria Doyle Kennedy before? Kennedy is a singer who has also appeared in sci-fi thriller Orphan Black, time-travel saga Outlander and period drama The Tudors.

Sam Keeley plays Eric 'Viking' Kinsella

Sam Keeley as Eric 'Viking' Kinsella Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Eric 'Viking' Kinsella? Frank's son. He has a temper, which often gets him in trouble. Viking's frustrated with how his father handles the family business.

Where have I seen Sam Keeley before? You might know him from drama Joe vs. Carole, Sarah Phelps's Dublin Murders and Irish series Raw.

Ciarán Hinds plays Eamon Cunningham

Ciarán Hinds as Eamon Cunningham Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Eamon Cunningham? A crime boss who supplies the Kinsella family with their drugs. In the first episode, Eamon decides to change the business model, which creates tension.

Where have I seen Ciarán Hinds before? Most people will know Hinds from Belfast, Netflix's The Wonder, Treason with Charlie Cox, Game of Thrones and much more.

Yasmin Seky plays Nikita Murphy

Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Nikita Murphy? Viking's girlfriend. She works in a beauty salon, which is also used by the Kinsella family as a front for their illegal dealings.

Where have I seen Yasmin Seky before? This is her first major role.

Cian Fitzsimons as Jamie Kinsella

Cian Fitzsimons as Jamie Kinsella Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Jamie Kinsella? Amanda and Jimmy's eldest son. His mum wants him to stay away from the family business, but he's tempted.

Where have I seen Cian Fitzsimons before? This is his first major role.

Hannah Adeogun plays Anna Areoye

Hannah Adeogun plays Anna Areoye Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Anna Areoye? Michael's daughter. Her mother is dead and the law forbids Michael from contacting her following his release from prison.

Where have I seen Hannah Adeogun before? She appeared in Irish comedy Women on the Verge.

Mark Mckenna Jr as Anthony Kinsella

Mark Mckenna Jr as Anthony Kinsella Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Who is Anthony Kinsella? Amanda and Jimmy's youngest son. Unlike the rest of his family, he keeps out of trouble.

Where have I seen Mark Mckenna Jr before? His CV includes Irish soap opera Fair City and an episode of The Virtue's starring Stephen Graham.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.