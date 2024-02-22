Despite season 2's shocking ending hinting at a future for the Kinsella crime family, there have been conflicting reports on the matter.

Recently, Kin actor Sinan Sicimoğlu told the Irish Sun that the cast's contracts hadn't been renewed, and that it would be "impossible" to get some of the actors "back on the same set".

It appears this isn't necessarily the case, however, as an RTÉ spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "All the partners are in discussions about a third series, but there is nothing to announce at the moment."

Clare Dunne plays Amanda Kinsella in Kin. Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

So, although some of the cast's schedules may be tied up for the foreseeable future – Cox will be back in the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again on Disney Plus, Dunne appears alongside Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These, while Emmett J Scanlan, who plays her on-screen husband, was recently in Netflix hit Fool Me Once – they could still be back to play the notorious crime family.

Scanlan himself hinted as much during a recent chat with RadioTimes.com.

"I'm sure we're all hopeful that we get to continue the story or maybe even finish the story. It’s been an extraordinary ride," he said.

"We became very close shooting it. And I said I'd love to go back and do it, to be able to get on set and to tell stories, really, really well thought-out, visceral, layered stories like that, to be able to bring those characters to life, is only made possible through the team that's around you."

He added: "And, of course, our writer, Peter McKenna, who's so, so good at doing that. And I hope we get to continue, but I don't know if and where we will, but please God we find out soon one way or the other."

Kin seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

