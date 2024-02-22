Clarke has been open about drawing on her own harrowing experiences of navigating the first two waves of the pandemic to create the series.

"Because I work in palliative medicine I know, perhaps better than many people, how important our mortality is in making us appreciate how precious life is. And somehow, I think the pandemic was an extreme example of that," she explained.

Joanne Froggatt as Abbey in Breathtaking. ITV

And though the drama does a great job at highlighting the horrors health professionals and their patients had to face in our not-too-distant past, Clarke also wanted to honour their humanity.

“One of the things I was desperate to try and convey when I was writing the scripts was the extraordinary humanity of patients and staff alike," she said.

She continued: "Everybody was thrust into view in these horrible, unimaginably traumatic circumstances and yet they seemed so often to rise to the challenge, and you would see the very best bits of human nature coming to the fore."

She added: "People’s strength, decency, courage and compassion over and over again. That was the most incredibly life-affirming and humbling counterpoint to the terrible statistics cited on the news every evening.

"This was a pandemic for staff and patients that was lived through human beings and the human cost of COVID.”

