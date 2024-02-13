The new season sees the Kinsellas at the top of the crime game in Dublin, but facing a fresh enemy even more deadly than their last adversary.

However, now that fans in Britain have had a chance to watch the season, is the show set to return for another outing, or is this the last time we'll see the Kinsellas?

Read on for everything you need to know about Kin season 3.

Will there be a Kin season 3?

Kin season 2. BBC/RTÉ

We don't yet know for certain whether there will be a Kin season 3, and there have been contradictory reports ever since the second season released in Ireland.

In May 2023, it was reported that a third season had already been filmed in summer 2022, and that it would therefore be released in 2024, with a fourth season also on the cards.

However, in November 2023 it was reported that this wasn't the case, and instead the earliest a third season could be released in 2025, given Charlie Cox's filming schedule on Daredevil: Born Again.

Meanwhile, in August 2023, ahead of this report, the show's Irish broadcaster RTÉ said in a statement: "RTÉ would very much like Kin to return and continues to work with our international partners to make it happen.

"We hope to have a further update in relation to season 3 in the coming months."

This statement was offered because the show's future was thrown into doubt, as production company Bron Studios filed for bankruptcy.

In January 2024, star Emmett J Scanlan offered this update: "I hope there will be a season 3, I really do. That's kind of the energy I like to marinate in anyway. I'm not a negative person.

"I genuinely have no answer whether it's gonna happen or not, but there are rumblings around the place, positive rumblings, where it might find a new home, it might find a backer and it might go into a season 3.

"It certainly has the potential of going to season 3 and maybe 4, who knows what will happen? When the credits rolled [at the end of the second season] I thought, 'It can't end like that.' So fingers crossed."

When would Kin season 3 be released?

Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella in Kin season 2. BBC/RTÉ

It's hard to say exactly when Kin season 3 would be released, given that it hasn't been confirmed yet.

However, given Charlie Cox's filming schedule on Daredevil: Born Again, and the apparent need to secure new funding after production company Bron Studios went bankrupt, it seems the absolute earliest that we could see Kin season 3 would be 2025.

We will keep this page updated as and when any further information is made available regarding the release of Kin season 3.

Kin cast - Who would be back for season 3?

Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella and Danielle Galligan as Molly in Kin season 2. BBC/RTÉ

If Kin were to return for season 3, then we'd imagine that the majority of the central cast would be back, including Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne and Emmett J Scanlan.

However, two major figures who we wouldn't expect to see back are Aidan Gillen's Frank Kinsella and Francis Magee's Brendan Kinsella, after they met their ends in the season 2 finale.

Here's a full list of the cast we would expect to see back for Kin season 3:

Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella

Clare Dunne as Amanda Kinsella

Emmett J Scanlan as Jimmy Kinsella

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget 'Birdy' Goggins

Sam Keeley as Eric 'Viking' Kinsella

Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy

Danielle Galligan as Molly

Is there a trailer for Kin season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Kin season 3 just yet, but we will update this page if and when one becomes available. For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 right here.

Kin season 2 is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

