It was announced back in October that the BBC had acquired the RTÉ series, with Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, saying at the time: "Anchored by a tremendous cast, Kin is a powerful and intense story of love, grief, family and crime, and its devastating ramifications."

Jennifer Ebell, executive vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa sales and acquisitions at Fifth Season, added: "Kin aired in Ireland to critical acclaim and has generated record-breaking ratings across both linear and on-demand.

"The series has clocked up more than four million lifetime streams in Ireland, with the second season averaging a 40 per cent audience share in its Sunday-night slot, and its finale becoming the most-viewed programme of the year outside of sport.

"We're thrilled that Kin has found its UK home with the BBC."

The first season of Kin kicked off on BBC One on Saturday (18th November), but can fans in the UK expect season 2 to air on the broadcaster, too? Read on for everything we know so far.

Is Kin season 2 available to watch in the UK?

Ciarán Hinds as Eamon Cunningham. Kin Series Holding UK Ltd and Headline Pictures

Kin season 2 is available to watch on RTÉ Player, which unfortunately can't be watched outside of Ireland.

A UK premiere date for season 2 is yet to be announced, but the BBC reportedly acquired both season 1 and season 2 of Kin earlier this year, meaning the second season should become available for fans in the UK to watch at some point in the future.

Kin season 1 began airing on BBC One on Saturday (18th November) at 9.35pm, with all eight episodes available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Who's in the cast of Kin?

The cast of Kin is as follows:

Charlie Cox as Michael Kinsella

Clare Dunne as Amanda Kinsella

Emmett J Scanlan as Jimmy Kinsella

Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella

Sam Keeley as Eric 'Viking' Kinsella

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget 'Birdy' Goggins

Ciarán Hinds as Eamon Cunningham

Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy

Cian Fitzsimons as Jamie Kinsella

Mark Mckenna Jr as Anthony Kinsella

Hannah Adeogun as Anna Areoye

Talking to Digital Spy last year about Kin, Cox heaped praise on his fellow cast members, saying: "I was really so impressed with all the other actors, and the family dynamic that we were able to create.

"I remember getting on set with everyone, and being like, 'I believe us as a family. I see it. I see the dynamics. I recognise the people from my own family. I see how they've become like that.' I thought the casting was tremendous on it."

