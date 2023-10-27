The Kinsellas are plunged far out of their depth when they decide to take on the sprawling Cunningham enterprise, leaving them trapped in their Dublin stronghold as enemies close in around them.

However, their loyalty to each other and their determination to seek vengeance after the death of one of their own might just be enough to turn the tide of the conflict.

Kin proved a hit when it debuted in Ireland, with the BBC now preparing a UK launch on BBC One and iPlayer. A premiere date has not yet been set.

The series stars Charlie Cox, known for his recent Marvel work on streaming shows Daredevil and She-Hulk, as Michael Kinsella, with Emmett J Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) as his on-screen brother, Jimmy.

Aidan Gillen, Sam Keeley, Yasmin Seky, Claire Dunne, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Francis Magee play other members and allies of the Kinsella family, while Game of Thrones star Ciarán Hinds plays arch-nemesis Eamon Cunningham.

Sue Deeks, head of BBC programme acquisition, said: "Anchored by a tremendous cast, Kin is a powerful and intense story of love, grief, family and crime, and its devastating ramifications."

Jennifer Ebell of production company Fifth Season added: "Kin aired in Ireland to critical acclaim, and has generated record-breaking ratings across both linear and on demand.

"The series has clocked up more than 4 million lifetime streams in Ireland, with the second season averaging a 40 per cent audience share in its Sunday night slot, and its finale becoming the most-viewed programme of the year outside of sport.

"We’re thrilled that Kin has found its UK home with the BBC."

A second season of Kin made its Irish debut earlier this year, with RTÉ yet to confirm whether a third is coming down the pipeline.

Kin is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

