"It hardly seems believable that it's 10 years since Tommy Shelby first rode that black horse through the streets of Birmingham," Knight wrote thanking the Peaky Blinders fans.

"The phenomenal global success of the show is down to the brilliance and hard work of the loyal team that makes it happen. Ten years on and the story is not yet over. Watch this space."

Peaky Blinders ended after six seasons in 2022, and while it has been confirmed there is a feature film in the works, there has been no word on an official release date.

In a 2022 interview, Knight revealed he hoped to be shooting "within 18 months", suggesting the film could be shot by the end of 2023, with a possible late 2024 release date.

However, with the busy schedules of Knight, Cillian Murphy and the rest of the cast, there is no word of a release or production.

Knight has often teased the future of the Peaky Blinders universe. Earlier in the year, Knight won the TRIC Award for Best Drama for Peaky Blinders, and teased further possibilities for the series.

He said: "We could never have predicted how much this series about Birmingham ­gangsters in the '20s and '30s would resonate.

"Some things just seem to have momentum and luck, and they stick, and everyone working on them feels that. What is coming next? It's to be announced. But it's not the end."

Knight also recently suggested Peaky Blinders could continue in a spin-off capacity following the film's release.

"I think after the film, we will look at [it]," he told the BBC. "It would be me sort of launching possible new stories into the '50s, and then I would hand over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people."

He continued: "But if there is an appetite for the world, then it will continue."

Peaky Blinders seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

