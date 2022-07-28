Peaky Blinders creator gives update on movie: "Peaky's coming home"

Ever since the crime drama's sixth season was announced to be its last, there has been talk that the gritty world of the show could live on with a cinematic follow-up.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that a feature film adaptation of Peaky Blinders is definitely on the way – and he's almost finished with the script.

However, there has been some uncertainty about the status of the project, following comments from lead actor Cillian Murphy which implied he may not be signed on just yet.

However, during an appearance on Heart Breakfast this morning, Knight seemed to clear up any ambiguity on the matter by saying: "I can tell you that there's going to be a film, a feature film... [That's confirmed] by me, right now."

He continued: "I'm writing it right now. I mean, I'm nearly done writing it, and we're going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.

"We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed. So it's like Peaky’s coming home, basically."

Some questions still remain, however, with Knight not disclosing when the film is set nor who is set to star, but promised the return of cast members from the television show as well as "some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising".

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

Unfortunately, fans of the series will have some time longer to wait for its return, with no release date in mind for the Peaky Blinders movie as of yet.

Of the project's timeline, Knight said: "I'm hoping that we'll be shooting… within 18 months. And then obviously, we put it together. I don't know. I mean, it will depend on the distributors and things when it goes out.

"But I'm just really looking forward to having a Peaky event where people can watch it communally. I mean, the social media community is so strong and people talk to each other. But to actually be together physically will be really interesting."

