Call the Midwife up against Peaky Blinders, Death in Paradise at TRIC Awards
The annual awards are voted for by the public.
Call the Midwife, Peaky Blinders and Death in Paradise are set to battle it out in the best Drama category of the upcoming TRIC (The Television and Radio Industries Club) Awards.
The popular dramas were all included in a list of nominees voted for by the public, while the fourth show to make the cut was Doc Martin – which recently drew to a close after its tenth season.
The winner will be crowned at a ceremony at Park Lane's Grosvenor House on Tuesday 27th June, with Judi Love and Rob Rinder on hosting duties and more than 1,000 invited guests in attendance.
The public were asked to vote for nominees across 17 different categories – also including Soap, Factual, Entertainment, Multi-channel News and Radio – with an impressive 1.6 million votes being cast in total.
Other popular shows to feature across the various categories include Gogglebox, Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake Off, The Chase and EastEnders.
Speaking of the event and the nominees, TRIC Chair, Daniel Todaro, said: "What makes the TRIC Awards so special is that it’s the public who gets to choose who wins a coveted TRIC Award and hold a place in history alongside those who have won in our 54 year history.
"The Television and Radio Industries Club, a not-for-profit organisation, achieved over 1.6 million votes cast by the general public to select their favourite TV, radio and streaming programming, celebrities and moments.
"I’m exceptionally proud of the nominees all chosen by you, the fans, the watchers, the listeners and the streamers, who make winning a TRIC Award a bit more personal."
You can find a full list of the nominees below:
DAYTIME
A Place in the Sun
Escape to the Country
Father Brown
This Morning
DRAMA
Call the Midwife
Death in Paradise
Doc Martin
Peaky Blinders
ENTERTAINMENT
Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad
Gogglebox
Have I Got News for You
I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!
Strictly Come Dancing
FACTUAL
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Martin Lewis Money Show
The Queen: 70 Glorious Years
The Repair Shop
FOOD
James Martin’s Saturday Morning
MasterChef
Rick Stein’s Cornwall
The Great British Bake Off
GAME SHOW
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Pointless
The 1% Club
The Chase
INTERVIEW OF THE YEAR
Louis Theroux Interviews… Stormzy
Michael Palin: Into Iraq
Piers Morgan Interviews Cristiano Ronaldo
Susanna Reid Interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street
LIVE EVENT
Six Nations Rugby
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Wimbledon
MULTI-CHANNEL NEWS PROGRAMME
Channel 4 News
GB News Breakfast
Good Morning Britain
ITV Evening News
Talk TV Breakfast Show
NEWS PRESENTER
Eamonn Holmes
Nigel Farage
Piers Morgan
Stephen Dixon
Susanna Reid
PODCAST OF THE YEAR
Alan Carr’s ‘Life's a Beach'
Dan Snow’s History Hit
That Peter Crouch Podcast
Ukraine War Diaries
RADIO PERSONALITY
James Whale
Kate Garraway
Roman Kemp
Sara Cox
Vanessa Feltz
RADIO PROGRAMME
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
James O’Brien
The Julia Hartley-Brewer Breakfast Show
Kate Garraway
SOAP OF THE YEAR
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Casualty
SOAP ACTOR
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) – Coronation Street
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) – EastEnders
Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) – Emmerdale
Ryan Prescott (Ryan Connor) – Coronation Street
STREAMED
After Life
Bridgerton
House of the Dragon
The Crown
The White Lotus
TV PERSONALITY
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Lee Mack
Michael McIntyre
Stacey Solomon
