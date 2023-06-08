The popular dramas were all included in a list of nominees voted for by the public, while the fourth show to make the cut was Doc Martin – which recently drew to a close after its tenth season.

Call the Midwife, Peaky Blinders and Death in Paradise are set to battle it out in the best Drama category of the upcoming TRIC (The Television and Radio Industries Club) Awards.

The winner will be crowned at a ceremony at Park Lane's Grosvenor House on Tuesday 27th June, with Judi Love and Rob Rinder on hosting duties and more than 1,000 invited guests in attendance.

The public were asked to vote for nominees across 17 different categories – also including Soap, Factual, Entertainment, Multi-channel News and Radio – with an impressive 1.6 million votes being cast in total.

Other popular shows to feature across the various categories include Gogglebox, Strictly Come Dancing, The Great British Bake Off, The Chase and EastEnders.

Speaking of the event and the nominees, TRIC Chair, Daniel Todaro, said: "What makes the TRIC Awards so special is that it’s the public who gets to choose who wins a coveted TRIC Award and hold a place in history alongside those who have won in our 54 year history.

"The Television and Radio Industries Club, a not-for-profit organisation, achieved over 1.6 million votes cast by the general public to select their favourite TV, radio and streaming programming, celebrities and moments.

"I’m exceptionally proud of the nominees all chosen by you, the fans, the watchers, the listeners and the streamers, who make winning a TRIC Award a bit more personal."

You can find a full list of the nominees below:

DAYTIME

A Place in the Sun

Escape to the Country

Father Brown

This Morning

DRAMA

Call the Midwife

Death in Paradise

Doc Martin

Peaky Blinders

ENTERTAINMENT

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

Gogglebox

Have I Got News for You

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Strictly Come Dancing

FACTUAL

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Martin Lewis Money Show

The Queen: 70 Glorious Years

The Repair Shop

FOOD

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

MasterChef

Rick Stein’s Cornwall

The Great British Bake Off

GAME SHOW

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Pointless

The 1% Club

The Chase

INTERVIEW OF THE YEAR

Louis Theroux Interviews… Stormzy

Michael Palin: Into Iraq

Piers Morgan Interviews Cristiano Ronaldo

Susanna Reid Interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street

LIVE EVENT

Six Nations Rugby

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Wimbledon

MULTI-CHANNEL NEWS PROGRAMME

Channel 4 News

GB News Breakfast

Good Morning Britain

ITV Evening News

Talk TV Breakfast Show

NEWS PRESENTER

Eamonn Holmes

Nigel Farage

Piers Morgan

Stephen Dixon

Susanna Reid

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Alan Carr’s ‘Life's a Beach'

Dan Snow’s History Hit

That Peter Crouch Podcast

Ukraine War Diaries

RADIO PERSONALITY

James Whale

Kate Garraway

Roman Kemp

Sara Cox

Vanessa Feltz

RADIO PROGRAMME

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

James O’Brien

The Julia Hartley-Brewer Breakfast Show

Kate Garraway

SOAP OF THE YEAR

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Casualty

SOAP ACTOR

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) – Coronation Street

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown) – EastEnders

Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle) – Emmerdale

Ryan Prescott (Ryan Connor) – Coronation Street

STREAMED

After Life

Bridgerton

House of the Dragon

The Crown

The White Lotus

TV PERSONALITY

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Lee Mack

Michael McIntyre

Stacey Solomon

