A sneak peek trailer featuring Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) was also shown at the D23 event in Anaheim, California on Friday (9th August 2024).

Cox also revealed that filming for the revamped show's second season will begin very soon.

The event was also attended by multiple cast members including Cox, D'Onofrio, and Bernthal, along with Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll who are reprising their roles as Matt's best friend Foggy Nelson and love interest Karen Page, respectively.

Wilson Bethel and Ayelet Zurer will also return to their roles as Bullseye and Vanessa Marianna-Fisk, respectively.

(L-R) Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 09, 2024. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

This incarnation of Daredevil debuted on Netflix back in 2015, earning acclaim from fans and critics alike before coming to an abrupt stop with its third season.

Since then, the character has been incorporated into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe via Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but fans have been divided over these more light-hearted depictions.

Daredevil: Born Again initially risked stoking up tensions further, with reports claiming that an earlier version of the show largely ignored the events of the Netflix series.

Marvel proceeded to completely overhaul the show creatively, bringing in Dario Scardapane (writer and producer on Netflix's The Punisher) to create a new version with closer ties to what came before.

Marvel Studios has had a rocky few years, but is currently enjoying the success of blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine and generating major chatter with news that Robert Downey Jr will play Doctor Doom in two upcoming Avengers films.

It remains to be seen whether Daredevil and The Punisher could feature in the impending crossover projects, but following reports that more than 60 characters could appear, we're hoping that there will be room for two bona fide fan favourites.

