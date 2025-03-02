It's no secret that the show originally didn't feature Henson and Woll, and it was only when showrunner Dario Scardapane came on board and retooled the series to be more of a continuation of the story than a reboot that Foggy and Karen's return became possible.

Scardapane has since said that he would have "walked away" from the show over the issue.

But how much can we actually expect from them? Asked specifically about Karen's involvement in the new series, Scardapane exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I was fortunate enough to work with Deborah Ann Woll in The Punisher.

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) confronts Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Daredevil season 3. David Lee/Netflix

"I knew when I met with [Marvel] the first time that Karen Page, as a character, as an entity, as part of this world, is super important.

"So I'm very excited for the fans and everybody to see how that evolves and what's to come.

"Without giving too much away, I could say that if that relationship and if that character matters to you, you will be very satisfied."

Of course, stars including Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher) and Wilson Bethel (Bullseye) will also be returning, but can we expect many other familiar faces?

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel

Scardapane is keeping his options open, telling us: "As we work in that little corner of the MCU that is Hell's Kitchen, that's a world unto itself. I think there's a few familiar faces that we definitely want to bring back, and we're gonna see how that plays out."

The nine-episode season will follow Matt Murdock as he fights for justice, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavours in New York. But can either of them escape their pasts?

Daredevil: Born Again is coming to Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th March 2025. Stream Daredevil seasons 1-3 now. Sign up to Disney+ for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

