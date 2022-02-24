Charlie Cox confirms he will return as Daredevil again in MCU

Cox starred in the television series Daredevil, originally available on Netflix , from 2015 to 2018, and recently reprised the superhero character for a cameo appearance in Marvel's big-screen release Spider-Man: No Way Home .

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has confirmed he will be reprising his role of Matt Murdock in a future MCU project.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com to promote his Irish crime drama Kin, Cox revealed that he is aware of plans for him to appear on-screen again as the Man without Fear.

"I know something," he hinted. "I don't know much, but I know there will be something else."

Having wrapped on Daredevil two years prior, Cox was approached about appearing in the latest Spider-Man movie "midway through 2020" – but he later feared that his triumphant return might not materialise after all.

"I got a phone call saying, 'Do you want to come back? Do you want to be in Spider-Man?' and I was like, 'Obviously, yeah! That would be amazing. I'm thrilled. I'd love to do that.' They said 'Great, we'll be in touch.' and then I didn't hear anything for, like, two months! I did get to the point where I was like, 'Did I dream this?' – I definitely got to the point where I was, like, 'I don't know what's gonna happen.' But then I got a follow-up phone call."

Cox's Murdock appears in a single scene in the film, offering Peter Parker (Tom Holland) legal advice after Spider-Man's secret identity has been revealed to the world. Though fans have speculated as to whether the character was ever lined up to have a larger role, Cox confirmed to RadioTimes.com that his part was "always a very small little cameo".

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil

His appearance wasn't revealed in any promotional material prior to the film's release, with fans getting to enjoy the surprise together at the cinema. Cox even snuck into one screening to witness the reaction first-hand – though it wasn't quite what he'd been hoping for...

"It's funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theater near where I live and literally stood in the corridor... and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet!"

He laughed: "I was so disappointed – my wife was with me and she was recording me, because it'd be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then... tumbleweed!"

Cox's latest project, Kin, sees him play Michael Kinsella, member of an Irish crime family who struggles to avoid getting embroiled in a gangland war after being released from prison.

Kin is streaming exclusively on Sundance Now (an add on subscription via Amazon Prime Video Channels) from Thursday 24th February.

