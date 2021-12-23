Vincent D’Onofrio says Hawkeye’s Kingpin is “same” as Daredevil character
"In many ways than not, you know, he is pretty much the same as he was before."
*This article contains spoilers for all six episodes of Hawkeye*
Marvel villain Kingpin made a surprise comeback in Disney Plus series Hawkeye, having previously served as the antagonist in Netflix‘s Daredevil.
Vincent D’Onofrio reprised the role, but given the ongoing debate about the canonicity of the Netflix shows within the MCU, fans have been debating whether Hawkeye’s Wilson Fisk is the same character as appeared in the former show or a new take on the character simply played by the same actor.
Well, according to D’Onofrio himself, they’re one and the same (which means Daredevil is canon – and so it should be).
“I think he… you know, from knowing what we’ve shot, I think he’s grown,” D’Onofrio – speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com – said of his portrayal of crime lord Fisk in Hawkeye. “He’s definitely stronger than he was in Daredevil, in terms of his actual physical strength.
“But emotionally and how he feels about what he’s owed, and what his goals are in life, I think they’re the same. I still use the emotional background that I’ve always used for him. So he still speaks through that, for sure.
“In many ways than not, he is pretty much the same as he was before.”
D’Onofrio revealed that he was first approach by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about reprising the role of Kingpin earlier in 2021.
“I guess Kevin [Feige] called me… the beginning of this year, I think.
“I don’t know if I was surprised. I was definitely happy that they did, because I like playing the character so much. So, yeah, he said, ‘We want to bring you into this Hawkeye show.’ And, yeah, so I was thrilled.
“I just wanted to continue playing the character. I think there’s a lot to be done with that character, and this just… You know, he talked me through what might happen in the show at that point early on, and what they thought might happen, and how I would be used.
“I knew that I would enjoy playing the character, and it sounded like a great opportunity.”
The final episode of Hawkeye ended on an ambiguous note for D’Onofrio’s Fisk, as his his protégé and adoptive niece Maya (Alaqua Cox) pulled a gun on him – though the camera cut away as we heard a shot ring out.
Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton
