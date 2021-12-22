Hawkeye finale includes surprise end credits scene

And with that, Hawkeye is over! After six episodes, countless trick arrows and one big secret cameo (we’re looking at you, Mr Fisk) Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Avengers spin-off has concluded. The tracksuit mafia was taken out, Kingpin laid low and Christmas was saved. Huzzah!

Advertisement

However, Kate’s arrival into the Barton family Christmas wasn’t quite the end of the episode, with fans treated to a special sequence after the credits had rolled after a caption that read ‘Happy Holidays from Marvel Studios’.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

No spoilers here – unusually, Hawkeye’s end credits scene wasn’t teasing some future project. Instead, fans were treated to a full, uncut Broadway number from Captain America stage show Rogers: The Musical, which was only seen in glimpses during Hawkeye’s first episode.

Some fans had been hoping to see the whole song (titled Save The City but recognised by its refrain of “I could do this all day!”) since its first appearance, and now they can see the all-singing, all-dancing Avengers (plus Ant-Man, for some reason) in all their glory.

“It was fun!” series director Rhys Thomas previously told RadioTimes.com of creating the musical number.

“I’m a fan of the musical. Yeah, that was an instance of making an off the cuff suggestion during a meeting with Kevin Feige, and then all of a sudden realising that he took it seriously, and we’re really gonna do it.

“I got to work with [Broadway composer] Mark Shaiman – he wrote the actual piece of music for it. And yeah, it was a joy of imagining what an Avengers themed musical would be like in the MCU. And it was kind of trying to find that, walk that line of not taking it too seriously.”

It’s not quite Agatha All Along, but it’s fair to say Marvel Studios is building up quite the discography these days. We can’t wait to see what sick beats debut in She-Hulk.

Hawkeye is now available to stream on Disney Plus. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.