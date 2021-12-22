Hawkeye ending explained: Who dies and who does the watch belong to?

Well, what a finale.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye came to a conclusion on Wednesday 22nd December with its sixth episode titled So, This Is Christmas?

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) teamed up to take on the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and get the truth out of Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga).

Meanwhile, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) continued to search for answers and had her own series of confrontations with her past and some painful discoveries about her friend Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak (Fra Fee).

Events build to an explosive conclusion, but what exactly did it all mean?

Here is all you need to know about the conclusion to Hawkeye.

**Spoiler warning for the end of Hawkeye**

Hawkeye ending explained

Who dies in the Hawkeye finale?

Forced into confronting Maya Lopez for Wilson Fisk after trying to kill Eleanor Bishop, Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak had a difficult confrontation with his close friend.

Despite Maya’s pleas for Kazi to turn away from the Kingpin, Kazi would not join her in leaving the Tracksuit Mafia and went to carry out his master’s instructions.

However, Maya stabbed and killed Kazi and he died in her arms.

As revenge, Maya confronted an injured Wilson Fisk herself at the end of the episode and despite his attempts to manipulate her, the camera panned upwards and we heard a gunshot ring out.

Has Wilson Fisk been killed too? Read our thoughts on the Kingpin’s fate here.

Who does the stolen Rolex watch belong to?

We discovered that the stolen watch that Clint Barton managed to recover actually belongs to his wife Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini).

The conclusion of the episode saw Clint and Kate arrive at the Bishop family home in time for Christmas.

Clint soon returned the watch to his wife Laura and remarked about her needing to take better care of her belongings.

Laura turned the watch over and we saw it emblazoned with the SHIELD logo and the number 19.

This hints that Laura Barton was Agent 19 of SHIELD. in the past, similar to numbered agents before such as Agent 13/Sharon Carter.

Is Laura Barton really Mockingbird?

We have no further information given on Laura Barton’s past or if she has another SHIELD alter-ego.

However, Agent 19 in the comic books belonged to SHIELD agent Bobbi Morse aka Mockingbird.

In the comics, Hawkeye married Bobbi Morse aka Mockingbird but she is different to the character of Laura Barton who only exists in the Ultimate Marvel universe.

Yet, the character of Mockingbird/Agent 19 already appeared in the Agents of SHIELD television series, portrayed by Adrianne Palicki, so what exactly is Marvel Studios doing with the character going forward?

Just how much of Agents of SHIELD remains canon is also debated currently so while Laura may be Agent 19 she may not be Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird.

We shall have to wait and see!

What happens to Yelena Belova?

Black Widow operative Yelena Belova provided Kate Bishop with the information she needed before arriving at the big Christmas party with a plan to kill Clint Barton.

Kate tried to stop Yelena, prompting a fight between the two ladies in an elevator.

Yelena eventually tracked down Clint and engaged in combat with him and prepared to execute him.

Despite Clint confirming that Natasha sacrificed herself in the events of Avengers: Endgame, Yelena initially didn’t believe him and still tried to kill him.

However, Yelena was stopped in her tracks when Clint demonstrated Natasha’s familiar whistle call.

Soon the pair discussed what Natasha did and all she told Clint about Yelena and the young Black Widow lowered her weapon.

Having made peace, the pair parted ways.

What happens to Eleanor Bishop?

Yelena revealed to Kate that Eleanor was the one who hired the Black Widow to kill Clint and was also responsible for murdering Armand Duquesne III.

Trying to back out of her criminal relationship with Wilson Fisk for the sake of her daughter Kate, Eleanor found herself in danger as she faced anger from the Kingpin himself.

Confronted by Kate, Eleanor revealed she turned to work for Fisk as Derek Bishop owed the Kingpin money before his death.

Fisk tried to kill Eleanor in person but was stopped by Kate who was saved in turn by her mother who ran down Fisk.

After Kate defeated Fisk in combat, she confronted her mother who admitted she did what she did to save her family and also to keep them in luxury.

Kate turned her mother into the police and she was arrested for the murder of Armand Duquesne III.

Eleanor questioned if a hero would have their mother arrested on Christmas Day and Kate said she had to do it and she loves her.

An emotional Kate watched her mother be led away by police.

What happens to Jack Duquesne?

The ‘swordsman’ Jack Duquesne was bailed out of prison for the charges he faced for money laundering for the Tracksuit Mafia.

It was revealed that he was innocent of the charges he faced and was scapegoated by fiancee Eleanor Bishop.

Jack came to Kate’s aid in her combat with the Tracksuit Mafia and used his sword-fighting skills.

After Eleanor’s arrest towards the end of the episode, it is hinted that Jack could join the gang of larpers thanks to his sword-fighting skills.

What happens to Maya Lopez?

The series ends for Maya Lopez with her having left behind her role as the commander of the Tracksuit Mafia and a place in the Kingpin’s criminal organisation.

Maya is last seen facing off with the Kingpin for the death of her father and Kazi and it appears as though she has shot the Kingpin too.

However, the fate of both characters remains unclear, and Maya will return in her own spin-off series, Echo, which you can read more about here.

Is there an end credits scene?

Yes, the Hawkeye finale includes a mid-credits scene that is actually a performance from the fictional Steve Rogers musical.

The bombastic performance will no doubt go down a treat with Avengers fans.

See our Hawkeye end credits article here for all you need to know about the musical.

Will there be a Hawkeye season 2?

We have no official word yet on a potential second run of Hawkeye but there certainly appears to be scope for it.

We have all you need to know about a potential second season of Hawkeye here.

