Kingpin star Vincent D’Onofrio hoping for rematch with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil

*This article contains spoilers for all six episodes of Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home*

In what was either a fantastic bit of luck or some spectacular planning, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil both re-entered the MCU on the exact same day.

15th December saw D’Onofrio’s character, crime lord Wilson Fisk, make a surprise return in an episode of Disney Plus series Hawkeye, while Spider-Man: No Way Home – released the same day in UK cinemas – also featured a cameo from Cox’s super-powered lawyer Matt Murdock.

The two characters both originated in Netflix‘s Daredevil series – which ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018 – and while fans were overjoyed to see them reintroduced in separate Marvel projects, the inevitable question that follows is… will we see Daredevil and Kingpin face off on-screen again?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Vincent D’Onofrio said that he was “very happy” that both he and co-star Cox got to reprise their old roles. “I just think it’s amazing,” he said. “I’m just so happy for Charlie.”

But he played down suggestions that these character comebacks could be laying the groundwork for a revival of the Daredevil series or a new film.

“No,” he replied when asked if there had been talks about a new project. “[But] I mean, one can only hope, you know? I like playing the character [laughs], and I like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So one can only hope, you know?”

Of course, whether or not we see Fisk again rather depends on if he survived the events of the Hawkeye series – at the end of the finale, Fisk is about to be shot by Maya (Alaqua Cox) and we hear the gun go off as the camera pans away. Kingpin’s a wily sort though, so could he survive to return again?

“That, I don’t know,” said Vincent D’Onofrio. “I know as much as you do. Again, I enjoyed playing the character, and I always have felt that with that character, there’s just so many directions we could go with him. But I just don’t know the answer to that question.

“I know how it ended, because we shot it. This is it. That’s it, you know?”

Regardless of what happens next though, D’Onofrio says he’s grateful to fans who campaigned for the return of Daredevil characters to the MCU after the series was cancelled by Netflix.

“Yeah. It’s really cool. I mean, ever since I’ve played this part, the fans have been really nice to me about it, and very honest, and very excited about Wilson Fisk. They continue to be that way.

“You know, my job is to really knock it out of the park whenever they give me the opportunity to do so. My fans are the ones that establish whether I have or not, you know? That’s all, really, I have. It’s not like we’re doing theatre where there’s an audience and you can hear their applause, you know?

“And social media, these days, and people on the streets, they tell you how they feel. They tell you what they think. It’s been a really warm welcome.”

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.