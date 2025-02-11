Then, part way through filming, the show underwent a creative overhaul in 2023, delaying its release, but allowing the team to make crucial changes, including making it more of a direct continuation of the original show, and incorporating Foggy and Karen.

Now, showrunner Dario Scardapane, who came onboard as part of the overhaul, has revealed that he only agreed to do it if those characters were included.

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again Giovanni Rufino/Marvel

"That was actually one of the first things I said to the bosses," Scardapane said, when speaking with Empire.

"You can’t do this show without Karen and Foggy. They’re Matt’s family. They’re the heart of his world. You can’t take them out without explaining why, and if that explanation doesn’t ring true, don’t take them out."

Scardapane said that the show before the overhaul was "much less the world we knew, and more trying to blaze a new trail, but in doing so, they’d forgotten some things that really were necessary to the engine of the story".

Scardapane laughed as he said that he was "willing to lose a job over this one," before adding: "Because season 3 of the Netflix show ended with a dream, with the names on that napkin. If you don’t pay that off, you’re not giving your characters context. You can’t ignore that dream."

Along with Cox, Henson and Woll, Daredevil: Born Again will also see Vincent D'Onofrio, Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal and Wilson Bethel reprising their roles.

It is one of six Marvel shows set to stream on Disney Plus this year, in a list which also includes Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, Wonder Man and the already-airing Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th March 2025.

