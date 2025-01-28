But when he starts to become known as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and the crime lord he's attempting to take down becomes the face of the city's relief efforts, questions are raised about morality and what really makes a hero.

Daredevil: Born Again has been in the works for years and, at one point, was entirely creatively reworked, seemingly to become more of a sequel rather than a reboot.

Original stars of the show are set to return, and showrunner Scardapane has confirmed he wanted it to take on an even "darker" tone than the original - so any fears about the show being "Disney-fied" or losing its distinctively violent nature have been quelled. So far so good!

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel

But, while promoting the upcoming series, the showrunner has given his take on the original show and how the new version will differ - and those comments have made some of us very, very nervous.

"The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic," he told SFX. "At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is. I felt that had been done.

"I’m not taking swipes. I just didn’t want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things."

He added: "I really feel that Netflix’s Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story.

"It has elements of The Sopranos and King of New York. There’s a feeling for those classic 1990s crime tales. It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn’t able to do. They were very dark, cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We’re much darker."

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel

Of course, that's just one part of a wide-ranging interview, but what he's described as those moments of two characters sitting in a room talking about what a hero is are actually the heart of the show, even giving the show its identity in its early days.

For one, Matt Murdock's questions about his own morality are crucial to the series, and those moments where he actively examines that (not least the scenes where he pays visits to his priest, Father Lantom) add a complexity to his character that we wouldn't have had otherwise. At no point is he sure he's doing the right thing - and he often worries he's no better than those he's fighting against.

That attitude filters down, causing complications in his relationships, most prominently with those closest to him, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).

The connection between Matt, Foggy and Karen is the backbone of the show, with the trio doing their best to keep each other grounded, honest and, crucially, alive.

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again. Giovanni Rufino/Marvel

Those connections are what made so many of us continue coming back to the show. Sure, the violence, the action, and the enthralling villains were part of the success, but Matt needed someone to fight for - and that need was beautifully realised in the depth of his friendships with Foggy and Karen.

Despite the pair of them originally not set to return for Born Again, thankfully that decision was reversed and they'll both be reprising their roles.

But do Scardapane's comments suggest that these crucial parts of the original show will be neglected? Yes, it's great that the show will maintain its dark tone, but this should never be at the expense of moments that gave the series its heart.

After all, what would the original show have been without the backstory of how Matt and Foggy met and the scene we'd all been waiting for, when Foggy discovered Matt's true identity? Or the heartbreaking moments with Elena Cardenas that proved the need for a law firm like Nelson & Murdock? Or Matt's visits to Father Lantom that saw him admitting his murderous urges against Kingpin, while grappling with his morality and religion?

So far, the creative team behind Daredevil: Born Again have made what appear to be some very shrewd decisions, most prominently in reworking the show to serve as a sequel rather than a reboot.

In bringing Daredevil back to screens, Scardapane and his team have a huge opportunity to foster nostalgia for an iconic Netflix hit and re-engage fans who might otherwise have been lost to Marvel as a result of its less-than-impressive current era.

But, in the excitement of them bringing back the show's dark tone, its brutal violence, and its most iconic villain, it's essential that they don't underestimate the power of quiet moments, discussions about morality, and exploring the relationships at the heart of the show further.

In short, they cannot afford to squander that chance by simply misunderstanding the assignment.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th March 2025.

