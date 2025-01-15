The trailer focuses in on a conversation between Daredevil and Kingpin, as they survey how each other has "gone up in the world".

Of course, following the end of Echo, Kingpin is now the mayor of New York City, with his face plastered across billboards.

While Daredevil speaks to Kingpin about how he stopped being a vigilante, he establishes that "the city can't go unchecked" as violence erupts, and we see the likes of Frank Castle AKA Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Benjamin Poindexter AKA Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) coming to cause more chaos.

Although the trailer prominently shows the meeting between Kingpin and Daredevil, Cox revealed he wanted to minimise the amount of scenes he had with D'Onofrio, to maximise their impact when they do happen.

Benjamin Poindexter AKA Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney Plus

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.

"It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself."

Frank Castle AKA Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in Daredevil: Born Again. Disney Plus

One more thing's for certain - much like the Netflix show, the trailer absolutely does not hold back on the violence, with brutal stabbings, a literal hatchet job, and an abominable leg crunch.

As we say, we're so back!

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th March 2025.

