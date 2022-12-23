Ever since that show was announced, fans have wondered how closely it will follow on from what was established in the original Daredevil show on Netflix , and how far it will chart its own course as a soft reboot.

Well, RadioTimes.com caught up with Cox ahead of the release of his new Netflix series Treason, and asked exactly that. Cox explained that the series will have to balance the two, saying: "On the one hand, we have the show that we made on Netflix for three seasons that was very well received and is loved and has a really substantial fan following.

"And we want the show, in many ways, to be an homage to that, of course, but there's no point in remaking that show. We've done that. So it has to be different as well."

Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney

He continued: "I think it's about finding the right balance between playing all the hits from our previous show and making sure we remember what we did before that people loved, but also making it different enough that it's worthy of a rewatch and that we can bring something different to the table. I'm hoping we get to see more of Matt Murdock the lawyer. A lot more of that."

Cox also added that the series will be made different by its 18-episode run. When Daredevil originally aired on Netflix, it only ever had 13 episodes per season.

He said: "The 18 episodes will be interesting, not just because there are more episodes, but because of the way in which you arc a season over 18 hours as opposed to 12. It’s a humongous difference."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cox was speaking with RadioTimes.com about Treason, the new Netflix series which sees him playing an agent who steps up as the chief of MI6 - but whose motivations could be suspicious. Is he a traitor? Or is he simply in over his head?

A trailer was released for the series earlier this month, which also showed off Cox's co-stars Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, Ciarán Hinds and Tracy Ifeachor.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Treason will stream on Netflix from 26th December 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.