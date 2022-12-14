Treason on Netflix: Release date, plot, cast, trailer and latest news
Charlie Cox stars as Adam Lawrence, an MI6 officer who is "forced to question everything and everyone" following a startling development.
Charlie Cox has momentarily hung up his Daredevil mask to step into the world of British secret intelligence for Netflix's Treason. He plays Adam Lawrence, an MI6 officer who becomes acting chief after the head of the organisation is poisoned by a Russian spy.
But little does he know that "the plot is part of something bigger" that pushes Adam and everyone he loves to their limits.
Treason on Netflix release date: when will it air?
You can stream Treason on Netflix from Monday 26th December.
Treason on Netflix plot: what's it about?
Treason is a five-part espionage thriller created and written by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies) and directed by Louise Hooper (The Sandman, The Witcher) and Sarah O'Gorman (The Witcher, The Last Kingdom). The official synopsis reads as follows: "Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence's career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.
"A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other's secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most."
Treason on Netflix cast: who stars in the drama?
Daredevil's Charlie Cox stars as MI6 agent Adam Lawrence. The rest of the major players are as follows:
- Oona Chaplin as Maddy De Costa, Adam's second wife. She used to be an army captain
- Olga Kurylenko as Kara Yerzov, a Russian spy who shares a complicated past with Adam
- Ciaran Hinds as Sir Martin Angelis, MI6 chief and a longtime friend of Adam and his first wife
- Tracy Ifeachor as Dede Alexander, a CIA operative and friend of Maddy's. Their paths first crossed during their army days
- Beau Gadsdon and Samuel Leakey as Ella and Callum, Adam and Maddy's kids
- Alex Kingston as Audrey Gratz, a minister who is running to be the next prime minister
- Danila Kozlovsky as Lord Anton Melnikov, a Russian national with deep pockets and links to the Kremlin who is working in the UK
- Adam James as Patrick Hamilton, Adam's friend and colleague
Treason on Netflix trailer: when can I watch it?
Right now! Watch the trailer for Treason below.
You can catch Treason on Netflix on 26th December. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
