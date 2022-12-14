But little does he know that "the plot is part of something bigger" that pushes Adam and everyone he loves to their limits.

Charlie Cox has momentarily hung up his Daredevil mask to step into the world of British secret intelligence for Netflix 's Treason. He plays Adam Lawrence, an MI6 officer who becomes acting chief after the head of the organisation is poisoned by a Russian spy.

Read on for everything you need to know about Treason.

You can stream Treason on Netflix from Monday 26th December.

Treason on Netflix plot: what's it about?

Treason is a five-part espionage thriller created and written by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies) and directed by Louise Hooper (The Sandman, The Witcher) and Sarah O'Gorman (The Witcher, The Last Kingdom). The official synopsis reads as follows: "Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence's career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.

Olga Kurylenko as Kara in Treason.

"A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other's secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most."

Treason on Netflix cast: who stars in the drama?

Daredevil's Charlie Cox stars as MI6 agent Adam Lawrence. The rest of the major players are as follows:

Oona Chaplin as Maddy De Costa, Adam's second wife. She used to be an army captain

Olga Kurylenko as Kara Yerzov, a Russian spy who shares a complicated past with Adam

Ciaran Hinds as Sir Martin Angelis, MI6 chief and a longtime friend of Adam and his first wife

Tracy Ifeachor as Dede Alexander, a CIA operative and friend of Maddy's. Their paths first crossed during their army days

Beau Gadsdon and Samuel Leakey as Ella and Callum, Adam and Maddy's kids

Alex Kingston as Audrey Gratz, a minister who is running to be the next prime minister

Danila Kozlovsky as Lord Anton Melnikov, a Russian national with deep pockets and links to the Kremlin who is working in the UK

Adam James as Patrick Hamilton, Adam's friend and colleague

Treason on Netflix trailer: when can I watch it?

Right now! Watch the trailer for Treason below.

You can catch Treason on Netflix on 26th December. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

