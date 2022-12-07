The trailer sees the chief of MI6 surviving a poisoning, with Cox's Adam Lawrence stepping up into the role. The former chief warns him not to trust anyone. However, we later learn that Olga Kurylenko's Kara Yerzov was behind the poisoning, and did it for Adam. Now she warns him they are just getting started.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox is about to be back on our screens in a new Netflix MI6 thriller series Treason. Now, RadioTimes.com has a first look at the gripping new trailer for the show.

With Adam's family at risk and allegations that he has betrayed his country in the air, Adam says firmly that he is not a double agent. But who can we trust?

You can watch the full thrilling trailer right here, now.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.

"A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most."

Alongside Cox and Kurylenko, the series also stars Oona Chaplin, Ciarán Hinds and Tracy Ifeachor, and will drop on Netflix this Boxing Day.

This will be the capper to quite the year for Cox. Having appeared in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was announced that he would reappear in multiple MCU projects, including She-Hulk, Echo and a revival of his own series, called Daredevil: Born Again.

Treason will stream on Netflix from 26th December 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

