Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to reunite in Echo Disney Plus show

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the series, which is currently filming in Atlanta, will see Daredevil searching out a former ally, with podcast The Weekly Planet reporting this will be Jessica Jones, as played by Krysten Ritter.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will reportedly both reprise their Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk for the upcoming Echo series on Disney Plus .

D'Onofrio's involvement in the series was already assumed by many, after his character Kingpin was confirmed to be Echo, AKA Maya Lopez's 'uncle' in last year's Hawkeye. Although he was seemingly shot at the end of that series, it happened off-screen and most fans assumed this meant he would live on to fight another day.

Meanwhile Charlie Cox made his first appearance in a Marvel Studios project last year in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this being the first time he had played Daredevil since his own show was cancelled by Netflix in 2018.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin in Hawkeye (Disney Plus)

The Echo Disney Plus series is set to tell the character's origin story, revisiting her ruthless past as it starts to catch up with her. The official synopsis for the series states that the throughout the series Lopez has to "reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward." It is expected to be released in 2023.

D'Onofrio told RadioTimes.com exclusively last year that he could "only hope" for a rematch with Charlie Cox after the two characters famously faced off in both seasons 1 and 3 of Daredevil, and are arch-enemies in the comics.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile there have also been reports that Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role once more for a Daredevil revival series on Disney Plus, after the rights to the character reverted to Disney from Netflix.

Hawkeye is available in its entirety on Disney Plus while a release date for Echo has yet to be confirmed. Sign up now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.