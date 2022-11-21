However, MCU fans weren't satiated for long, with questions immediately arising as to when we might see these favourite characters back for more multiversal adventures.

Last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home exceeded many fans' wildest dreams, with long-awaited returns for former Spidey stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield , as well as villains such as Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus.

Well, RadioTimes.com caught up with Doc Ock star Molina exclusively, and asked him about whether a potential future return could be on the cards. His answer? "I can neither confirm nor deny."

Molina continued: "That's the official line. I got into a bit of trouble over the last iteration because I happened to let the cat out of the bag quite innocently.

"Just accidentally, I was talking to a journalist who said, 'So, you know, how's the Spider-Man movie going?' And I went, 'Oh, great thanks'. Then literally the next day, Variety was like, 'Alfred Molina reveals Doc Ock returns'.

Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2. SEAC

"And I got into such trouble. I was getting phone calls from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige was on the red carpet somewhere and somebody asked him about some Marvel movie and apparently he got a bit snippy and turned around and said, 'Ask Alfred Molina'.

"So I got into a little bit of hot water. So that's the official line - I can neither confirm nor deny."

Molina's answer likely won't put many fans' theories that he will be back for another MCU instalment to rest, but for now it seems he's holding his cards to his chest about putting on the tentacles once more.

Molina was speaking with RadioTimes.com about his new Amazon Prime Video show Three Pines, based on Canadian author Louise Penny's series of books, in which he plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache.

The series follows Gamache as he investigates a spate of murders in the seemingly idyllic village of Three Pines, where he discovers long buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts.

Three Pines will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd December 2022 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

