Spider-Man: No Way Home cast – Full list of confirmed characters

We’re ready for a multiverse of our favourite Spidey characters!

Advertisement

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released and teased a plethora of villains and supporting characters who will be joining Spider-Man on his latest adventure.

Of course, fans are speculating that we could be in for even more surprise appearances in the eventual movie than first appears but so far we already have a long list of confirmed cast members who will be present for Tom Holland’s third solo outing.

For information on when the film will be released and spoiler theories check out our Spider-Man: No Way Home page here, while we also explore a major theory on the film here.

Also, if you are keen to watch all of the Marvel films in order then don’t worry as we have you covered with that too.

So, without further ado, here is all of the confirmed cast for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast confirmed

Tom Holland as Peter Parker

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where did we see him last? Peter was last seen horrified at his secret identity being exposed to the world by J. Jonah Jameson after Mysterio framed him for murder and recorded him unmasked. However, he is now in a relationship with MJ.

What is happening here? Peter is dealing with the consequences of his identity being public and navigating his romance with MJ and turns to Doctor Strange for help. However, he soon finds himself facing threats from multiple universes.

Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where did we see her last? MJ had Peter’s double life confirmed to her and the pair pursued a romance as they worked together against Mysterio. Last seen being swung around New York by Peter before his secret went public.

What is happening here? MJ is still in a relationship with Peter but his superhero career takes a toll, prompting him to take drastic action that could threaten their relationship and MJ’s life.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame

Where did we see him last? Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange was last seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame after Thanos was defeated and the decimation of half the universe’s population was undone.

What is happening here? Doctor Strange takes on a mentor role to Peter as he tries to help him restore his secret identity. However, this unleashes a whole new multiversal threat.

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where did we see him last? Ned was last seen returning from Europe and ending his romance with Betty Brant. He had aided Peter against Mysterio.

What is happening here? Ned is present and still acting as a friend and confidant to Peter. However, Peter’s antics could mean Ned forgets his friend’s Spidey secret.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

John Favreau as Harold ‘Happy’ Hogan

Appears in: Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where did we see him last? Happy was last seen serving as a mentor and father figure to Peter in Far From Home. He also pursued a rather short-lived romance with May Parker.

What is happening here? Happy appears as an ally to Peter but little else is known of his role in the film.

Marisa Tomei as May Parker

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where did we see her last? May was last seen taking action in the local community with Spider-Man’s help – as she is aware he is her nephew Peter. She also appeared to break up with Happy towards the end of Far From Home.

What is happening here? May is back helping Peter but looks like she is in danger from the various villains and could also suffer further consequences due to Peter’s magical meddling with Doctor Strange.

J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell

Appears in: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where did we see him last? Peter Parker’s teacher was last seen returning from a chaotic trip to Europe that saw them attacked by Mysterio on a regular basis.

What is happening here? Mr Dell is back as a teacher at Peter’s high school. How will he feel about Peter’s superhero antics?

Benedict Wong as Wong

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Where did we see him last? Wong was last seen singing karaoke with Shang-Chi and Katy Chen after introducing them to Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner in a discussion about the Ten Rings.

What is happening here? Wong is seen leaving the New York Sanctum with his bag packed in the first trailer and warns Doctor Strange to not cast a spell to help Peter. Of course, Strange does not appear to listen.

Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus/Doctor Otto Octavius

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Appears in: Spider-Man 2

Where did we see him last? Doctor Octopus was last seen appearing to drown at the end of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 after he sought redemption through destroying his dangerous Icarus technology.

What is happening here? Doctor Octopus appears to have been brought from the Sam Raimi universe of Spider-Man films and interacts heavily with Peter, MJ and Ned. He also appears to fight Peter on a bridge.

Jamie Foxx as Electro/Max Dillon

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Where did we see him last? Dillon was last seen battling Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man before he was overloaded with electricity and killed.

What is happening here? Dillon is back and battling Holland’s Spider-Man but sporting a new look that is more in keeping with the comic book character (basically, no more blue). Dillon appears to have come through a portal from another realm in the multiverse.

Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin/Norman Osborn

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3

Where did we see him last? Norman Osborn was accidentally killed by his own glider during the climactic fight with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in the first Spider-Man film. He subsequently haunted son Harry Osborn (James Franco) as a hallucination in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3.

What is happening here? We can hear Dafoe reprise his role as the Goblin and fight Tom Holland’s Spidey in costume as the Green Goblin in the trailers for No Way Home. The Goblin appears to have come through a portal from the Sam Raimi universe of Spider films.

J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where did we see him last? A Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of J. Jonah Jameson was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home exposing Peter Parker’s double identity as Spider-Man to the world. This is a different iteration to Simmons’ last turn as the character in the Sam Raimi trilogy.

What is happening here? We don’t know what Jameson will be up to here but he is spotted on a street in the second trailer.

Tony Revolori as Eugene “Flash” Thompson

Appears in: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where did we see him last? Flash was seen returning to the US from Europe with his classmates and his unhappy home life was hinted at with his father being unwell and his mother being uncaring.

What is happening here? It is unknown how much of a role Flash will play but his reaction to Peter being his hero Spider-Man will no doubt be interesting to see.

Angourie Rice as Betty Brant

Appears in: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Where did we see her last? Betty was last seen returning from Peter’s class trip to Europe and her whirlwind romance with Ned Leeds came to an end but they remained friends.

What is happening here? It is unknown how much of a role Betty will play but no doubt her reaction to Peter’s double-life will be shown.

Thomas Haden Church as Sandman/Flint Marko

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: Spider-Man 3

Where did we see him last? Marko was last seen departing in a cloud of sand at the end of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 as Tobey Maguire’s Peter forgave him for being the one to accidentally kill Uncle Ben Parker.

What is happening here? It seems that Sandman is another villain being faced by Spidey as he appears in a huge clash in the second trailer. It is unknown how much of a role Sandman will have in the film.

Rhys Ifans as Lizard/Doctor Curt Connors

YouTube/Marvel

Appears in: The Amazing Spider-Man

Where did we see him last? At the conclusion of The Amazing Spider-Man, Connors was imprisoned after killing Captain George Stacy and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man delivered him an antidote cloud that reversed the serum that caused his Lizard transformation. He was last seen in custody as he was visited by a mysterious figure asking if Peter knew about his father, Richard Parker.

What is happening here? Lizard appears to have journeyed from the Marc Webb universe of Spider-Man films and is clashing with Holland’s Spidey here.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in UK cinemas on December 15, 2021.