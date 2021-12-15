Spider-Man: No Way Home end credits scenes explained

After an agonising wait, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally playing in cinemas, with fans flocking to see the MCU blockbuster in what is expected to be a mammoth opening weekend.

While the film itself has plenty of big surprises in store for die-hard fans, the fun continues right until the very end as Spider-Man: No Way Home has two end credits scenes.

The first sting comes midway through while the second swings in at the last minute, after every name and studio logo has scrolled up the screen, so be patient – we promise you it’s worth it.

If you want all the details on the Spider-Man: No Way Home end credits scenes, read on for a full breakdown of both, including what they mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Full spoilers follow!)

No Way Home end credits scene 1

Sony

The first sting is a follow-up to the shock Venom: Let There Be Carnage end credits scene, which saw Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe under mysterious circumstances.

The unexplained incident occurs while Brock and his symbiote partner are enjoying some downtime in their hotel room at a South American beach resort, switching on the TV to see Tom Holland’s disgraced Spider-Man on the news.

No Way Home reveals that it was Doctor Strange’s spell that briefly brought Venom into the MCU, summoning everyone who knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

It’s unclear how Eddie Brock is included in that since he’s yet to encounter any version of the web-slinger in his own universe, but prior to their teleportation Venom does brag about how the symbiote hive-mind knows many secrets of the universe.

In a funny twist, Hardy’s Venom never actually shows up in the main plot of No Way Home, with this first end credits scene revealing he never leaves the tropical resort he turns up at.

Instead, he gets leathered at the hotel lounge as he attempts to wrap his head around all the events that have happened in the MCU so far, as explained to him by the bartender (played by Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández).

Among the references, Brock is mind-blown to learn that this universe has “tons of super people” including a billionaire with a “tin suit” and a green monster simply known as Hulk.

“And you thought Lethal Protector was a s**t name,” says Venom, throwing shade at Bruce Banner’s rage monster.

He later hears about the traumatic events of Infinity War and the blip, with Venom being outraged by the idea that in this universe, aliens like “stones” rather than “eating brains”.

A drunken Brock stumbles up from the bar and says: “Maybe I should go to New York and speak to this Spider-Man,” but moments later is sent back to his own separate universe, as were the other inter-dimensional guests at the climax of the film.

Fernández’s bartender is just annoyed that he didn’t pay his bar tab before disappearing.

Just as it seems this scene might be fun, but largely inconsequential, the camera zooms in on the bar, where it is revealed that a tiny bit of the Venom symbiote separated from Brock and has been left to roam the MCU.

It starts moving across the bar, implying that it could cross paths with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, opening the door for the famous black suit storyline as well as the MCU’s own distinct version of Venom.

No Way Home end credits scene 2

Sony Pictures

The second No Way Home end credits scene comes right at the very end of the screening and is actually a full-length trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, currently due for release in May.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), recalling his line from Strange’s first solo film, where he warned that magical recklessness “will not go unpunished”.

It’s safe to assume that he won’t be happy about Strange’s latest spell gone wrong, which very nearly ripped the multiverse wide open at the end of No Way Home – expect some serious ramifications here.

We then see the return of Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer, seen in a wedding dress about to get married, possibly to Stephen Strange himself.

But the next return is sure to generate more conversation, as we finally catch up with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch following the events of WandaVision, which are addressed head-on in the trailer.

“I knew sooner or later you’d show up,” she tells Strange from her picturesque garden. “I made mistakes and people were hurt.”

Strange assures her he’s “not here to talk about Westview”, instead asking for her help with a multiversal threat, although rumour has it that Wanda’s flirtation with villainy is far from over.

Later scenes give us a first look at Xochitl Gomez as fan-favourite universe-hopping character America Chavez, as well as Doctor Strange’s tentacled nemesis, Shuma Gorath.

The trailer ends with a bombshell reveal as Mordo regretfully informs Strange: “The greatest threat to our universe is you.”

He then steps aside to reveal the so-called “evil Doctor Strange” also known as Doctor Strange Supreme, who was introduced to the MCU earlier this year in Disney Plus animated series What If…?.

Check out an earlier theory of ours for more information on evil Doctor Strange.

We expect this trailer will be released online in the coming weeks, at which point we can comb through it at our own pace and no doubt spot more clues of what’s to come.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out now in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

