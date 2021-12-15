Look, we all know why we’re here. For months, the internet has been wondering whether the rumours are true – were former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield actually going to co-star with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, or was it just wishful thinking (we all remember the Evan Peters Quicksilver fiasco)?

Well, we’ve now seen the film, so we can answer the question once and for all, we can all stop torturing poor Andrew Garfield during his Tick, Tick… Boom! interviews and get on with our lives.

So are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Read on below to find out, but beware – we are obviously dealing in spoilers for the new movie, so if you haven’t seen No Way Home yet, look away now.

Seriously look away. Don’t spoil it for yourself! We’re warning you!

Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Still here? Well then, you’ll probably already know this – but yes, both former Peter Parkers return for this multiversal movie, drawn in by the same botched spell that dragged various ex-Spidey villains into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, the two older Spideys play a large role in the film, far beyond the cameo some might have expected. They aid the Tom Holland Peter Parker in his pursual of the “multiverse men” (Sandman, Electro, Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Lizard) they previously fought, swing alongside him in the final battle and even get some closure from their own franchises.

Garfield’s Parker in particular gets a lot of attention, making up slightly for his own curtailed trilogy and offering some meta commentary on how his Spidey has been perceived by critics and fans alike. The interactions between all three Spider-Men are genuinely some of the best parts of No Way Home, and much more dramatically satisfying than the blatant fan service they could have been.

Anyway, yes, the fans were right this time – all three modern live-action Spider-Men are in No Way Home. As for what they get up to, well, you’d be better off checking our spoiler-heavy Spider-Man: No Way Home ending explained to find out exactly how it all goes down…

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in UK cinemas now. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

