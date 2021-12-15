How to watch Spider-Man No Way Home – Can you stream it?

Tom Holland’s latest web-slinging adventure, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is landing in UK cinemas today (Wednesday 15th December).

And he won’t be returning alone. Set in the Marvel Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home attempts to tie the Holland era with the worlds of predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The Multiverse madness sees all of our favourite villains collide, from Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin to Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock.

And based on the reviews that have dropped since the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles on 13th December – including RadioTimes.com’s four-star verdict – fans are in for a treat.

The sequel film will also be gracing US cinemas later this week, but can die-hard Spidey fans stream it from the comfort of their own homes? Read on for the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming information.

Can I stream Spider-Man No Way Home?

Marvel fans are used to seeing MCU movies land on Disney Plus.

However, while Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad became available on Disney Plus on the same day as their cinema releases, sadly the same can’t be said of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Like the previous two Spider-Man movies, No Way Home will not be available to stream on Disney Plus anytime soon and is instead set for an exclusive cinema release.

It won’t be available on any other streaming platform either for the foreseeable.

In April 2021, Sony made a deal with Disney to bring its content, including Spider-Man films, to Disney Plus, but this will only apply to movies released after 2022.

Given that the Sony-Disney deal is a US deal, it’s unclear what will be in store for UK viewers, and Spidey fans will have to stay tuned for more information.

Is Spider-Man No Way Home coming to Amazon Prime Video?

Sony Pictures

Yes, eventually.

Right now, the plan is for No Way Home to follow in the footsteps of other Sony movies and land on Starz – a streaming channel you can subscribe to through Amazon Prime Video – in the US early next year.

Thanks to Sony’s deal with Starz, No Way Home is expected to have its streaming release exclusively on the service – and it likely won’t land on Disney Plus until it has had its run on Starz.

How to watch Spider-Man No Way Home

Tom Holland’s latest solo Spidey adventure landed in UK cinemas on Wednesday 15th December ahead of its US release on Friday (17th December).

Unfortunately, this is the only way fans are going to be able to see the movie for the foreseeable future.

For everything you need to know about how to get your hands on No Way Home tickets, which are on sale in the UK and US, why not read our guide.

Holland and Foxx revealed on social media that No Way Home tickets were going to be released at midnight on Monday 29th November 2021 – the same day as Cyber Monday.

But within minutes of going live at midnight, a surge in demand saw various ticketing sites begin to crash, including the likes of Fandango and AMC.

Spider-Man No Way Home DVD release date

A DVD release date for Spider-Man No Way Home is yet to be announced.

The Marvel film is not currently available to buy or rent from any outlet.

It’s worth noting that Venom: Let There Be Carnage was available to rent around six weeks after its cinema run.

A similar timeframe for No Way Home would mean it will be available for digital rental in January 2022, but that’s just a guess.