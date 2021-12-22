Doctor Strange teams up with Scarlet Witch in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

Doctor Strange’s meddling with the time has finally caught up with him in the first full-length trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The two-minute clip, which was first seen at the end of the credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, follows on from the events of that film, in which Strange cast a spell to make Peter Parker’s identity a secret once again and accidentally caused timeline chaos, breaking open the multiverse.

In the trailer, we watch as Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) enlists the help of Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), to learn more about the multiverse before facing the “greatest threat” to the universe – another version of himself.

“Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished,” Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is heard saying in the teaser, before we see Strange walking up the stairs of his dilapidated Sanctum Sanctorum while his voice-over says: “But I never meant for any of this to happen.”

The trailer confirms appearances from Wanda Maximoff, Wong (Benedict Wong), Mordo and Strange’s girlfriend Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

Fans are also given a sneak-peek at a seemingly evil version of Strange from a parallel universe, who was introduced in the fourth episode of Marvel animated series What If…?

In the episode, the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) splits Strange into two universes, with one accepting the death of his girlfriend Christine and the other becoming Strange Supreme – an evil version of the superhero who tries to resurrect Christine and disrupts reality as a result.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in cinemas on 26th May 2022.

