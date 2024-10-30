While the duo have both appeared in recent Marvel projects, they haven't been seen together on screen since the third season of the original Daredevil show, which was released in 2018.

The teaser picks up a number of threads from the original series, with glimpses shown of Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Kingpin referencing Murdock's 'darker half' - showing his awareness of his alter ego as Daredevil.

Some fans also think they've spotted a glimpse of Wilson Bethel's Benjamin Poindexter, AKA Bullseye, fighting Daredevil at the 14-second mark - although it's not yet been confirmed that's who he's taking on in the clip.

Poindexter was seen becoming the Bullseye comic fans know at the end of Daredevil season 3, and his appearance in the show has now also been hinted at in cast and crew hoodies from the film's set, which have appeared on eBay.

On the hoodies, Kingpin is seen in the shadows behind Daredevil, while both are within Bullseye's signature scope design.

The trailer also shows off the new show's connectivity with the wider MCU, as Yusuf Khan, the father of Ms Marvel's Kamala Khan, makes an appearance.

Other stars from the original Daredevil series set to appear in the revival include Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk, who is seen in the trailer with her husband, the Kingpin.

Other shows which were teased in the wider Marvel Disney Plus trailer included animated series What If...? season 3, Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies, as well as live-action shows Ironheart and Wonder Man.

Meanwhile, the studio's film slate for 2025 includes Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th March 2025.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.